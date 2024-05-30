Monaco Party May Have Legitimized Reports of Multiple Partners in Carlos Sainz’s Life

Carlos Sainz is definitely having a great time on the track in 2024. But, his life off the track, particularly his dating life is also a source of interest for the fans. Sainz has been dating Scottish model, Rebecca Donaldson since August 2023. This relationship has been well-known among Formula 1 fans and the media. However, recent developments suggest that the Ferrari driver might be involved with more than just one partner.

The rumors of Carlos Sainz being in a three-person relationship started gaining traction after last week’s Monaco Grand Prix. During the celebrations of his third-place finish, Sainz was seen enjoying a night out in Monaco with Rebecca Donaldson and another model, Lilia Weddell from England. These rumors intensified when Lilia shared videos on her social media showing the trio in an intimate manner.

According to a recent Instagram post from @f1gossippofficial, multiple reports, including those from the ‘Jornal Extra’ newspaper and the ‘CASO FAMÍLIA’ page, both being credible sources in Brazil, have discussed the possibility of Sainz being romantically involved with both Rebecca and Lilia. These reports gained more credibility after the video from the Monaco party came out, showing the Spaniard embracing both women.

Sainz previously dated Isa Hernaez, a Spanish journalist, from 2016 until their breakup in early summer 2023. Shortly after this breakup, the 29-year-old was spotted with Rebecca in Milan in June 2023. Their relationship rumors further gained traction, when they were seen together on an Amsterdam golf course two months later.

The recent sightings of Sainz with both Rebecca and Lilia have added a twist to his romantic life. What’s also interesting to note is that Lilia herself has a track record of dating or being linked with a few celebrities in the past. She also made quite the wave last year after being spotted with a Hollywood A-lister.

Leonardo DiCaprio sparked dating rumors with Lilia Weddell last year

In early 2023, Leonardo DiCaprio made was spotted partying with models Rebecca Donaldson and Lilia Weddell in Miami. This gathering was particularly interesting because it was different from DiCaprio’s usual pattern of being linked with women aged 25 or younger. Around the same time, he was also rumored to be seeing 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid.

These sightings started dating rumors involving DiCaprio, Rebecca, and Lilia. It came as a surprise to many since the 49-year-old had been recently linked with other women, including Gigi Hadid and a 23-year-old model named Victoria Lamas.

However, Victoria was not present at the Miami party where Leo was seen with Rebecca and Lilia. At the time, Lilia had been romantically linked to rapper Drake.

Lilia Weddell, 28 years old, is a British model represented by several management firms, including Premier Models, Next Models Miami, and Viviens Model Management. She is also popular on Instagram, where she shares her modeling shots with over 200k followers.