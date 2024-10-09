mobile app bar

Esteban Ocon Reveals He Will Definitely Have a Chat With ‘Best Friend’ Mick Schumacher Before Joining Haas

In the last few days of July 2024, Haas announced the signing of Esteban Ocon on a multi-year deal, starting in 2025. The Frenchman would be partnering up with Ollie Bearman, closing the doors to a Haas seat for good friend Mick Schumacher. With the decision now set in stone, Ocon has revealed he has plans to meet up with Schumacher and discuss what to expect from the Kannapolis-based team.

Having driven for Haas in 2021 and 2022, Schumacher carries an in-depth knowledge of the workings of the team. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport recently, Ocon revealed how he planned on meeting the former Haas driver.

While the Frenchman hasn’t been able to do it so far, he has plans to do it over the winter. “I definitely plan to do that this winter. He surely knows a lot about the team,” Ocon revealed.

The current Alpine driver also knows that things have changed since Schumacher left the grid. With Guenther Steiner no longer serving as the team’s boss, it is inevitable that the pattern of operations would have changed within the team. However, since most of the technical staff of the team remains the same, understanding such information could be beneficial for the 28-year-old.

Ocon and Schumacher developed a close relationship as they live near each other.

Schumacher and Ocon’s close personal friendship beyond F1

Revealing that they get along “really well,” the #31 driver said that Schumacher is one of his best friends. It started with them playing sports such as Tennis and Squash, and they now spend a lot of their time together. The current Alpine driver further said that Schumacher is “simply the nicest person” he had ever met.

Moving the conversation about his friend further along, Ocon said that even his family was of the same demeanor. Taking everything into consideration, the 28-year-old concluded by saying he felt it was a pity that Schumacher did not have a driving seat on the grid.

