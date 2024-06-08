Esteban Ocon Teases BBC Panel About His Future as He Confirms He’ll Be Driving in 2025

Despite his expiring contract, Esteban Ocon wasn’t truly part of the chaotic silly season until the recent announcement. However, Alpine‘s revelation about the Frenchman’s future put him in the limelight. Ocon was asked about this turn of events by BBC correspondent Rosanna Tennant on the Chequered Flag podcast. During the chat, the 27-year-old ended up teasing his future in the sport.

Tennant asked how he felt leaving the team he’d been with for five years, especially amidst the internal turmoil. On that Ocon confessed, “I think, as I said, it was it came at the good moment, you know, that I will be, you know, driving somewhere else for next year.”

The BBC reporter instantly pointed out his claim of driving next year and started coaxing an answer out of him. Ocon deflected by saying, “No, I mean, I will announce when the time is right. You know, in due course, like I said in my statement, I’ve said everything that I had to say. There’s nothing new. So we’ll see.”

Tennant admitted the Frenchman teased her without making any further revelations. However, his statement proves two things. Firstly, despite the recent suggestions, Esteban Ocon is not taking another hiatus from the sport. He has done his time on the sidelines back in 2019 once and that won’t happen again in 2025.

Secondly, and more importantly, the Alpine separation was not a direct result of the incidents in Monaco. The 27-year-old revealed his future was already being discussed. So, his relationship with the French team did not come to an abrupt end, rather it was pre-planned. However, this scenario will put an end to Alpine’s all-French agenda.

Why Alpine’s all-French dream did not work with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon at the helm

Two French drivers, a French boss, in a French outfit. That was the dream and Alpine achieved it in 2023. However, after just eight races in the second year of this dream scenario, the team is breaking up this deadly combination. They’re dissolving it mainly because this combination turned deadly for the team and not the rest of the field.

There were always suggestions of the relationship turning sour because of Ocon and Gasly’s tumultuous history. The earliest signs of this came in the 2023 Australian GP. And after multiple smaller skirmishes, the recent Monaco GP was the last straw. This lack of harmony in their relationship was hampering the French outfit’s progress and their current state is proof of the same.

The rebuilding phase back in Enstone has taken another victim. However, as the BBC reporter pointed out, this was perhaps the best time to leave the struggling team. Now, the question remains if Alpine will lose both its French drivers. If they do, they might have a tough time recruiting the talent they desire.