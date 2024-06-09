Veteran F1 Photojournalist Reveals Esteban Ocon Has Signed for Mercedes

Esteban Ocon opened up a new chapter of the chaotic silly season for 2025, as the announcement of his Alpine exit came out last week. Since then, there has been immense speculation on which team the Frenchman could end up at for next year. While there have been reports of Haas and Sauber being potential destinations for Ocon, veteran F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed that the 27-year-old may have already signed a deal with Mercedes.

Speaking in one of his YouTube videos, Illman stated, “Esteban Ocon let slip yesterday that he has signed up a drive for next year. Everyone pretty much believes it’s Mercedes. He would do a year there before Kimi Antonelli comes in 2026”.

The F1 photographer referred to Ocon’s comments in an interaction with BBC’s Rosanna Tennant in Canada as the reason why he believes the 27-year-old has signed for Mercedes. The French driver cited that he “will announce [his 2025 plans] when the time is right”, teasing that he may already have an offer on the table.

Ocon going to Mercedes is a plausible move. The Alpine driver has been part of the German team’s driver academy and has good relations with Toto Wolff. As Mercedes still manage him, Ocon knows his future is not doomed after a tumultuous exit from the Enstone-based outfit.

However, Mercedes are currently focusing on another prodigy from their academy – Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Wolff had made it clear that they want to groom Antonelli as the long-term replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

So, as Illman suggested, Ocon only comes into the picture at the Brackley outfit if Wolff and Co. feel Antonelli is not ready to take the step up to F1 in 2025. While this would be a stop-gap arrangement for the #31 driver, he would take it rather than sit on the sidelines without a drive.

How Mercedes’ desire for Kimi Antonelli is affecting other free-agent drivers

Mercedes have been quite vocal about wanting to sign Kimi Antonelli and in turn have turned down existing experienced drivers. One of those drivers is Carlos Sainz. Toto Wolff commented how they have communicated to Sainz about their wish to bet on the young talent of Antonelli.

The Spaniard was waiting to see how the driver situation at top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes develops before taking a call on his future. Sainz is still out of a seat and Mercedes’ refusal to sign him has further narrowed his options down.

Meanwhile, Antonelli is steadily pulling his weight in Formula 2. While he has not taken the category by storm as many expected, Mercedes believe in him due to his stellar junior record in the Formula 4 and Formula Regional championships. Wolff knows the value of the Italian prodigy and thus doesn’t wish to lose him.

Thus, Sainz’s case for the 2025 season has become quite peculiar. From being a three-time Grand Prix winner for Ferrari, the #55 driver may have to take a drive at either Williams or Sauber, which will morph into Audi’s works team in 2026.

While both these teams have ambitious projects to fight at the top of the F1 pecking order, Sainz will have to struggle in the midfield again and wait for these teams to become podium contenders or race winners.