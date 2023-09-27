Even After Bagging a Podium in Japan, Oscar Piastri Believes His Pace Wasn’t ‘Enough’ in Japan

Oscar Piastri had a spectacular weekend in Japan, achieving his first Formula 1 podium. Despite this significant achievement, Piastri felt his performance wasn’t optimal and believed he could have found more pace, as reported by Speedcafe.

The high tire degradation in the Suzuka Circuit is a challenge for any rookie, as Piastri himself admitted. He revealed that if he were to drive there again, his performance would likely be very different.

Oscar Piastri on how his pace needs improvement overall

Managing the tires effectively was crucial for all drivers at the demanding Suzuka circuit, especially given the conditions out on the track. Piastri admitted that he struggled with tire handling and finding the optimal pace throughout the race. Talking about this, Piastri stated, “Tyre management and just pace at certain points of the race was not as strong as I would have liked,” according to Speed Cafe.

During the Japanese Grand Prix, Norris started to attack his teammate Piastri for P2on Lap 26, eventually swapping positions the following lap. Piastri was up against his own teammate, which added another layer to his performance assessment.

Piastri and his brilliant qualifying performance

Oscar Piastri was able to get past Lando Norris in the qualifying round, earning a front row start. Despite being a rookie, Piastri showed exceptional skill and determination, challenging the more experienced Norris.

However, with experience and superior speed, Norris was not easy to beat. Norris put a lot of pressure on his team, pushing a way past Piastri. The move was a calculated risk, as Norris had to stand in the process. But his confidence in speed paid off, allowing him to quickly regain his position.

Interestingly, the absence of the likes of the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers from this race was surprising. Their performance was much lower than McLaren’s, which gave Piastri a safe haven. Despite a commendable performance in qualifying, Piastri couldn’t help but feel a little satisfied with the circumstances.