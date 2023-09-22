“Even More the Goat Than Lewis”: Red Bull Jr Puts Hamilton a League Below Popular Cartoon Character

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and his immense popularity has helped inspire several young aspiring racers. Red Bull Jr. Isack Hadjar is one such driver whom the 38-year-old has inspired. However, even though the Briton has inspired Hadjar, the 18-year-old places famous Cars character Lightning Mcqueen over him.

Hadjar, along with fellow F2 racers Arthur Leclerc and Kush Maini, recently appeared in an interview where they revealed their famous F1 drivers. Leclerc chose Ayrton Senna because his father, Herve, was also a big fan of the Brazilian legend. Meanwhile, Maini chose Mika Haikkenen because he followed the two-time champion from a very young age.

Red Bull Jr. places Lightning McQueen over Lewis Hamilton

While appearing in a recent interview, Red Bull Jr. Isack Hadjar explained why he believes Lightning McQueen “is the GOAT.” He said, “I got into racing when I basically watched the movie Cars. I was two. Lightning McQueen is the GOAT. Even more the GOAT than Lewis to me. He won many Piston Cups“.

However, Hadjar did add that among the F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton has been his all-time favorite. The 18-year-old said that he always looked up to the Briton during his McLaren days.

Hadjar added that while growing up, the current Mercedes driver was his idol. However, even though as good as Hamilton is, the Red Bull Jr. has snubbed him for Cars‘ Lightning McQueen. As for Hamilton, it is pertinent to note that he himself played a cameo in Cars 2.

Hamilton has played cameos in multiple films

Lewis Hamilton utilized his racing experience to good use as he played himself in the sequel of the famous animated racing movie Cars 2. Other than this, he also played a cameo in Zoolander 2.

With the 38-year-old having played multiple cameos already, he once also stated that he is open to choosing acting as a career if given the opportunity after he hangs up his boots in F1. While speaking to DAZN in an interview back in 2021, Hamilton was asked if he would like to host a TV show someday.

In reply, he said, “No. I would love to act one day“. In the same interview, the Briton added that if he received such an opportunity, then he would also go to acting classes and study how best he can express his emotions in films.