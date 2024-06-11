Max Verstappen Makes a ‘Dinner Bet’ on Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris’ Success

In a recent interview, reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was asked to place a ‘dinner bet’ on which current driver he believed would become a world champion in the future. Rather than a straightforward answer, Verstappen initially played it safe by saying there are many. However, he eventually ended up picking two names.

The interview was shared on a Formula 1 subreddit, where Verstappen was given a card that read, “Bet a dinner that this driver will be champion, his name is _____?” The Durchman’s initial response was, “Oh you can bet on a few I think.” But then the interviewer asked him to pick just one name. After thinking hard for a few seconds, Verstappen responded, “Only one… hmm Charles [Leclerc]”.

He then again said that he could have picked many drivers, prompting the interviewer to ask for another name. This time, Verstappen named “Lando” Norris as his second choice.

Max Verstappen betting a dinner that Charles and Lando will be world champion. *acting suprised* pic.twitter.com/kByvtVIZPR — Laura (@formuLau16) June 9, 2024

Verstappen’s choices of Leclerc and Norris are not surprising. These two drivers have been among his toughest rivals in recent races, particularly since the Miami Grand Prix. With the gap narrowing between Red Bull and the chasing packs of McLaren and Ferrari, Leclerc and Norris are most likely to challenge Verstappen whenever they get the chance.

Ferrari and McLaren are hunting down Red Bull & Max Verstappen

At the start of the 2024 season, Red Bull appeared set to dominate again. Their early performances saw them winning races by considerable margins, sometimes as much as 20 seconds. Many thought Verstappen would easily secure another championship. However, Ferrari and McLaren had other plans.

Ferrari quickly emerged as the second-best team on the grid. Improvements in tire management and high-speed corner stability allowed Charles Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz to push harder and perform consistently well, aside from their recent hiccup in Canada.

Similarly, McLaren also saw a resurgence. The team introduced a major car upgrade at the Austrian Grand Prix in 2023, transforming their fortunes in a few days. Lando Norris and rookie teammate Oscar Piastri went from struggling for points to fighting for podiums. In 2024, another significant upgrade in Miami further boosted the MCL38’s performance, particularly in slower corners.

hey you’re so quiet, what’s on your mind? me: “IT’S A LANDMARK DAY FOR LANDO!! Lando Norris wins for the first time in Formula 1 !! It’s victory in Miami for Norris and Mclaren!!” pic.twitter.com/owrJ3XqmOP — shey⁴ (@lan4luvr) June 5, 2024

The rise of Ferrari and McLaren has put pressure on Red Bull. Verstappen and his team were beaten fair and square in Miami and Monaco, dramatically closing the gap in the championship standings. Red Bull’s once comfortable lead has shrunk to just 49 points.

Adding to Red Bull’s struggles, Sergio Perez failed to score points in the last two races. Meanwhile, Mercedes also showed signs of a major comeback with their updated front wing in Canada, indicating that they, too, could be a threat in the remaining races of the season.