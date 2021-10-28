“They don’t do things to make it easy for each other”- Former F1 driver feels Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton clash in FP2 at USGP was an unfortunate coincidence

Formula 1 world jumped on their seats when Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton vied against each other in FP2 of the US Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton once again had an intense battle for 25 points. But at Austin, the show started on Friday itself when the duo was seen vying during the FP2.

Verstappen, who was left infuriated with Hamilton’s actions, called him a “stupid idiot”. Whereas Red Bull boss Christian Horner alleged that the Briton jumped the queue.

Meanwhile, Helmut Marko called the incident unnecessary. However, former F1 driver and now Dutch GP organizer Jan Lammers thinks it was an unfortunate co-incident between the two drivers.

“They were just in each other’s way,” he told the NOS Formule 1 podcast. “Just when Max wanted to roll out his plans and build a fast lap, Hamilton was in the way.

“So they were both in the wrong place at the wrong time.” He added: “Your performance and self confidence are obviously in your preparation. At this moment Max had it all in his head how he wanted to do and then suddenly Hamilton came driving next to him.”

“Call it coincidence, but of course, they don’t do things to make it easy for each other. That’s part of it.”

Next Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battles more intense

Hamilton and Verstappen have already crashed twice in the earlier part of the season, injecting several controversies in the grid. Had there been a crash in the last battle free practice battle, it wouldn’t have been surprising at all.

Though the mechanical crew of both teams would have had a sleepless weekend. With the whole contingent flying to Mexico, Brazil, and then to the Middle East, every battle is crucial.

Therefore, there are higher chances of collisions between the two drivers, as it would be a ‘do or die’ situation for both drivers now. Even with 12 points advantage in the drivers’ standings, Red Bull doesn’t want to be complacent.

