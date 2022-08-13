“No sponsor interest in these championships, where you need $2 Million a year”- Michael Schumacher’s nephew isn’t optimistic about his F1 career amidst lack of backing in F2 and F3

David Schumacher is not optimistic about his F1 career plans as the feeder series don’t generate enough sponsors to sustain their career.

The Schumacher family’s legacy in F1 has been enormous. Starting with Michael Schumacher, probably the greatest driver ever, followed by his brother, who also had an impressive career. The Schumachers became one of the most prominent names in f1.

Now, the second generation of the family is popping up. The seven0-time world champion’s son Mick Schumacher has already entered the scene with Haas after winning the F2 championship in 2020.

The young German driver has been deemed a good talent and has been supported by Ferrari throughout all these years. However, his cousin and son of Ralf Schumacher, David Schumacher, doesn’t see similar hope for himself in F1.

Currently driving in DTM, the youngest Schumacher in the motorsport found it difficult to get a season’s worth of sponsorship in Formula 2. He thinks that there are fundamental problems with these feeder series, which make them so exclusive.

“My goal is still to get into Formula 1 one day,” says Schumacher in an interview with ‘Motorsport-Total.com’. “The only question is how to get there. That’s not possible without Formula 2 and Formula 3. But you need sponsors for that.”

An average F2 season requires a driver to have minimum funds of over $2 Million to sustain themselves. However, not everyone can afford it, especially when there are no academies like Red Bull and Ferrari to support.

David Schumacher says there is no attraction in F2 and F3

The 20-year-old race driver believes sponsors are unwilling to invest because F2 and F3 are not attractive enough. Moreover, the telecast of it isn’t accessible like F1.

“The FIA ​​Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 are doing a really bad job there,” the youngster criticized the marketing of the formula junior series. “So there is almost no sponsor interest in these championships, where you need so much money. Nobody looks at it.”