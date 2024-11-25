mobile app bar

Even Sergio Perez Wouldn’t Want to Stay at Red Bull Anymore, Claims Dutch Racing Driver

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB20, portrait press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After Sergio Perez’s dream start to his Red Bull career in 2021, things have only gotten progressively worse for the Mexican racing driver. 2024 is shaping up to be his worst season with the Bulls on paper. And with his dwindling form, things are threatening to get even more embarrassing for Perez with reports strongly suggesting he is going to get the axe even before the season ends.

After yet another disappointing outing at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, it looks like Perez‘s time with the Milton Keynes-based outfit is up. Dutch racing driver, Jeroen Bleekemolen thinks that the #11 driver himself should be thanking his lucky stars that this nightmare might be over sooner rather than later.

In his column for Formule1.nl, Bleekemolen wrote, “Whether Sergio Perez can still be maintained at Red Bull… ? I don’t think he should want that anymore. It doesn’t make sense anymore. RB let him finish the season. And then the end of the story is for him.”

That said, Perez has reiterated that his Red Bull career is far from over. The 34-year-old is adamant that he wants to race with the team in 2025 and beyond and is working hard to figure out the root causes of his lack of pace.

But does Red Bull echo the same sentiments? After his sixth Q1 exit of the season last weekend, it looks as though the Bulls have finally run out of patience.

Even sponsorship money can’t save Perez from Red Bull axing

Perez’s season so far has ensured that Red Bull don’t win the Constructors’ title for the third time in a row. He sits eighth in the drivers’ standings, more than 200 points behind his teammate, Max Verstappen.

After the Grand Prix on Saturday, team advisor, Helmut Marko had some harsh words for the Mexican. “Max is more than 200 points ahead of Sergio. for our employees, it is a disappointment because they will not receive their bonuses, as they depend on our position in the Constructors’ Championship,” he said per Sportbible.

Team principal, Christian Horner has also hinted at a possible decision about Perez’s future soon. Maybe the time has come when Perez’s millions that he brings with his sponsors aren’t as appealing to the team as the prospect of gunning for the championship regularly.

