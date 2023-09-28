Even Though Williams Wasn’t Keen on Hiring Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri’s Super Sub Himself Deny Interest in Emerging Backmarkers

Liam Lawson has been mightily impressive in the few races he has taken part in so far. The New Zealander, who stepped in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, has already scored a couple of points after just three races despite driving arguably the slowest car on the grid. Since Lawson has been so impressive, many tipped him for a move to Williams, who made it clear that they have no intention of signing the 21-year-old. Moreover, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also admitted that Lawson could have perhaps moved to Williams if the team decides to part ways with Logan Sargeant, who is currently struggling in the team. While many have speculated that Lawson could move to Williams, the AlphaTauri driver himself doesn’t seem interested in the move.

Such rumors have arisen as the pressure on Sargeant continues to increase at Williams. The American has struggled massively this season as he is the only driver who has competed in all the races of the 2023 season so far and still failed to score a point.

Moreover, with Lawson impressing in just his first three races, Sargeant cannot play the rookie card either. However, that is not the only problem for Sargeant.

This is because the 22-year-old has also had several moments this season that has resulted in him costing Williams a whopping $2,794,000 in crashes as per a report from Formula Racers. This is the highest amount any driver has cost their team so far this season.

Liam Lawson reveals why he is not keen on moving to Williams

In a recent interview with motorsport-total.com, Liam Lawson explained why he isn’t interested in moving to Williams even if they might consider signing him. The New Zealander began his remarks by stating that since he is a Red Bull driver, he is not keen on moving anywhere else.

He then added, “All Red Bull spots are occupied, and unfortunately, that means I will be a reserve driver for the time being“. The 21-year-old also added that he is now just looking to make the most of the opportunities he is currently receiving with Daniel Ricciardo sidelined due to injury.

Lawson then concluded his remarks by making it clear that his focus at the moment is just to do the best he can with AlphaTauri, and is not thinking about his future prospects. While Lawson is not thinking too much about his future, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is certain that their reserve driver will get a spot in F1 in the years ahead.

Horner believes Lawson has done everything he could

While speaking in a recent interview, Christian Horner expressed his delight after watching the way Liam Lawson has performed so far. The Briton believes that it is only a matter of time before the 21-year-old receives a full-time position on the grid. Horner then added that the way Lawson has performed, the New Zealander has definitely made it harder for Red Bull to make a decision about their drivers.

As quoted by motorsport-total.com, Horner then concluded his remarks by revealing what he told Lawson, “You did everything you could have done“. The 49-year-old made these remarks soon after AlphaTauri confirmed that they would stick with both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 season.

While Lawson will have to wait for his opportunity in F1, a report states that he only agreed on a reserve driver role with AlphaTauri after receiving guarantees from Horner that he will receive a race seat in the future. As per si.com, Horner has promised Lawson that the New Zealander will either get the opportunity to drive for AlphaTauri or the Red Bull team in 2025.