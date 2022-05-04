F1

“I have left the team purely from the money side as I haven’t got my salary” – How Kimi Raikkonen’s former team almost went backrupt due to his stellar performances

"I have left the team purely from the money side as I haven't got my salary" - How Kimi Raikkonen's former team almost went backrupt due to his stellar performances
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Lando forgot to do his homework!"- F1 fans hilariously react to drivers butcher names of American sports teams ahead of the Miami GP
Next Article
‘Michael Jordan did it 7 times and Kobe Bryant 2 times’: Why LeBron James will always be behind the Bulls and Lakers legends in the GOAT conversation
F1 Latest News
"I have left the team purely from the money side as I haven't got my salary" - How Kimi Raikkonen's former team almost went backrupt due to his stellar performances
“I have left the team purely from the money side as I haven’t got my salary” – How Kimi Raikkonen’s former team almost went backrupt due to his stellar performances

Kimi Raikkonen spent two-year at Lotus and it led to him being unpaid for over…