Charles Leclerc Inspires His Younger Brother to Follow His Challenging Career Side-Quest

Apart from being one of the most talented drivers of Formula 1 of the present day, Charles Leclerc is also an exceptional pianist. His extraordinary skills even made him release his own music on social platforms earlier this year. So much so, that his singles crept into the top charts of several countries around the world. Now, with that, he has also inspired his younger brother to take the same route alongside racing.

Leclerc, who now has his singles on Spotify for people to listen to, recently revealed that it was the fans whose positive feedback helped him come out with and nurture his talent. After posting a story on his official Instagram, the Ferrari driver received numerous positive responses. And from there on, Leclerc decided to record his works and made it easier for fans to enjoy them.

Furthermore, the Monegasque is a huge piano enthusiast. Speaking about his love for piano and music, the 25-year-old said as per MusicRadar, ”My love for music has always been there. But it wasn’t until the pandemic that I started playing the piano.”

Arthur Leclerc following his elder brother Charles

Arthur Leclerc, the younger brother of Charles Leclerc recently posted a story of him playing the piano as he ‘invented’ a song of his own. Admittedly, this has been the first time the F2 driver has posted something of this sort.

With this, the 22-year-old made it very clear that the two Leclerc brothers are very fond of music. In fact, both of them have taken up playing the piano when they are away from the track.

It is believed that Arthur Leclerc, who is three years younger than Charles, will also dip his toes into making music anytime soon. Similar to the older Leclerc, who’s now a certified artist on Spotify.

Apart from following in the footsteps of Charles Leclerc in the world of racing, the DAMS driver is now doing the same now in music. Both brothers are a part of the Ferrari family, and have risen through the Italian outfit’s junior ranks over the years.

Leclerc Brothers share what they would have been if they weren’t racers

The Leclerc recently came together to share insights about their personal as well as racing life. The pair sat and asked each other questions while the other answered.

Amid many other questions, the F2 driver asked his elder brother what he would have been if he wasn’t a racer. The F1 star revealed he would have been an architect. On the other hand, when the F2 driver was asked about the same, the DAMS star revealed he would have been a pianist (hence explaining his latest venture).

Because of Charles’ popularity, his younger brother Arthur has also become very well known within the F1 community. Fans, especially Leclerc fans, would love to see Arthur work his way up to F1 like his brother. However, it doesn’t seem likely anytime in the near future.