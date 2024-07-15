mobile app bar

“Every Race Is a Proper Battle”: Max Verstappen Taps Into His Combatant Side Amid Growing Pressure

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

"Every Race Is a Proper Battle": Max Verstappen Taps Into His Combatant Side Amid Growing Pressure

After losing just three races in 2023, Max Verstappen has already lost five midway into the current campaign. Red Bull isn’t as dominant anymore, and its rivals have caught up, making on-track battles much more exciting, something Verstappen has already prepared for.

Verstappen is aware that Red Bull cannot coast to victories anymore. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Karun Chandhok asked him if he was enjoying the challenge. He replied,

“For sure, you know, we have some great years. Of course, this year also started off really competitively, and now, yeah, everyone is catching up a bit, every race is a proper battle as well, so it’s great. And I think that will continue also for the rest of the season so it’s really unknown what’s gonna happen and that’s great for the sport.”

Before last week’s British GP, Verstappen last lost back-to-back races in 2021. Red Bull dominated F1 in the subsequent two seasons but in 2024, not one, not two, but three teams are potentially in the hunt to dethrone the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

McLaren in particular is closing the gap to Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship standings. And for the latter to retain, they need to start winning again at the earliest.

Red Bull looking to hold on to the constructors title

At the British GP, McLaren earned 27 points compared to Red Bull’s 18. No team had more points than the Woking-based outfit, which for them was as valuable as a victory. The gap to Red Bull is now at 71 points, and if things continue the way they are, Red Bull could lose out on the Title.

Verstappen is the only Red Bull driver who is performing well at the moment, with Sergio Perez nowhere near the top five. If the Mexican driver doesn’t start competing in the front, Red Bull may replace him to avoid losing out on the Constructors’ Championship.

To add to Red Bull’s woes, Mercedes is also back. With two successive race wins, the Brackley-based outfit is also looking to make major strides and take points off of Red Bull in the coming races.

