After Max Verstappen’s ‘Something Special’ Tease, Lando Norris Also Announces ‘Something Big’ for Japan

SHANGHAI, CHINA: Lando Norris, racing for the McLaren F1 team during the 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China | Credits- IMAGO / Michael Potts

In the build-up to the 2025 Japanese GP, Max Verstappen has fueled excitement among fans with a cryptic teaser. The Dutchman took to social media to hint that “something special” was in store for the Suzuka weekend.

Speculation is rife that the four-time world champion could unveil a one-off helmet design, possibly as a tribute to Honda, which will be leaving Red Bull at the end of the season to join Aston Martin. Now, McLaren’s Lando Norris has joined the hype train with an announcement of his own. The Bristol-born driver took to Instagram to tease a special reveal.

“Something big coming in Japan with @quadrant,” he wrote on his story.

While it could be a special helmet design, some believe it might be related to Quadrant reaching one million followers across its social media channels. Founded by Norris, Quadrant is a lifestyle and content creation platform that highlights the four-time Grand Prix winner’s passion for gaming.

He has even turned it into a brand, with several notable UK personalities like Archer Aarava and Max Fewtrell—who was frequently seen alongside Norris in Drive to Survive season seven—being part of it. A milestone moment for Quadrant would certainly be something Norris would love to showcase in F1.

Norris has yet to provide any indication about the subject of his special announcement. However, as he heads into the Japanese GP weekend, his primary focus will be on extending his championship lead.

Norris’ chances of extending Championship lead

After the opening two rounds of the 2025 season, Norris holds the championship lead in the drivers’ standings. The Briton leads Verstappen by eight points following last weekend’s Chinese GP.

The 25-year-old started the season on a strong note by winning the Australian GP. However, the race weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit proved tricky, with an eighth-place finish in the Sprint Race. That said, he recovered well in the main race on Sunday, securing a second-place finish.

With the MCL39 setting the benchmark for the field, Norris will naturally expect to fight for victory in Japan. However, his biggest challenge may come from the other side of the McLaren garage.

His teammate Oscar Piastri has also stamped his authority on the title fight with his first pole position and third Grand Prix win at the Chinese GP, last weekend. With McLaren letting the two drivers race without priority, Norris might be facing his hardest challenge yet next weekend.