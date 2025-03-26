“Karma Came for Liam Quickly”: Fans React as Lawson, Who Allegedly Leaked Daniel Ricciardo’s Exit, Faces the Same Fate

Liam Lawson’s Red Bull career is set to come to an abrupt end with Yuki Tsunoda set to replace him at the 2025 Japanese GP. Lawson’s performances were abysmal by Red Bull’s standards, and the team are looking to avoid making any dents to their championship hopes early on. And this decision has made a section of F1’s fanbase particularly happy.

Lawson never managed to win the fans over. His scraps with veteran drivers like Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso, coupled with his confident claims of being better than the Mexican and Tsunoda never sat too well. Plus, he’s also been accused of leaking news of Daniel Ricciardo’s exit last year.

Ricciardo was struggling with form in 2024, and Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s sister team, removing him looked inevitable. But some rumors have claimed that Lawson added salt to the wounds of the honey badger. During the Singapore GP, Lawson’s team allegedly informed the media that it would be Ricciardo’s last race in F1.

This put Racing Bulls in a difficult position, forcing them to formalize the exit sooner than planned. Ricciardo himself seemed unaware of the situation and was caught off guard by reporters in the media pen after the race. It made for an uncomfortable watch.

So, for fans who believe Lawson did, in fact, confirm his Racing Bulls appointment before Ricciardo knew about it, it’s hard to sympathize with the Kiwi over his Red Bull exit.

Liability Lawson team started 'leaking' he would replace Daniel Ricciardo from Japan last year, just for him to be dropped by Red Bull in Japan this year lol #karma

“I would feel sorry for Liam Lawson, but he got his team to tell media Daniel was being removed from the line-up during the race. Daniel found up he retired in the media pen after the race. Karma came for Liam quickly,” a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I would feel sorry for Liam Lawson, but he got his team to tell media Daniel was being removed from the line-up during the race. Daniel found up he retired in the media pen after the race. Karma came for Liam quickly," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan recalled Lawson’s incident with Perez in Mexico last year when he showed the veteran driver the finger after overtaking him—a gesture the New Zealander now insists he regrets. “No one likes Liam, he literally showed a finger to Checo during a race, claims he is not here to make friends but win, talks s**t to the media.”

Another fan recalled Lawson's incident with Perez in Mexico last year when he showed the veteran driver the finger after overtaking him—a gesture the New Zealander now insists he regrets. "No one likes Liam, he literally showed a finger to Checo during a race, claims he is not here to make friends but win, talks s**t to the media."

There are parallels between Ricciardo’s removal and Lawson’s as reports claim that Red Bull did not inform the Kiwi about his replacement before the media began revealing it to the public on Tuesday.

That said, this is not the first time that Red Bull’s handling of its driver lineup has faced heavy criticism. The team’s inability to find a suitable number two for Max Verstappen has hurt them significantly in recent years, with multiple drivers failing to match the Dutchman. Now, Tsunoda will take on this daunting challenge.

But for Red Bull, at least a massive payday awaits, as Honda—Tsunoda’s backers—are willing to pay $21.5 million to secure his seat.