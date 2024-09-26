“Every Weekend is a Milestone Never to Be Repeated:” Mercedes Tech Boss About Lewis Hamilton Leaving in 2025

With each passing race weekend, Lewis Hamilton‘s departure from Mercedes inches closer. But while the British driver remains with the Silver Arrows, each of those weekends also becomes a new milestone to celebrate. Reflecting on the incredible journey the 39-year-old has had with the team, James Allison feels these milestones are something that would never be repeated in the sport.

Speaking in the Akkodis post-race debrief, Allison reflected on Hamilton’s inevitable departure in 2025. The race in Singapore made the topic particularly sensitive for the Mercedes tech boss, given it was the #44 driver’s 350th race start in F1.

Per Allison, the seven-time world champion has had a career that no one would ever be able to match. He then added,

“We’re coming towards the end of our journey with him and almost every weekend is a milestone never to be repeated”.

Having joined Mercedes back in 2013, the #44 driver quickly became the one to carry their hopes and dreams. After finishing P4 that year, the British driver came back the following year and secured Mercedes’ first drivers’ championship since Juan Manuel Fangio (1955).

He went on to win another five championships for the Brackley-based team, narrowly missing out on a record-breaking title in 2021. Following the same, an unfortunate dip in performance for Mercedes saw a win drought take over Hamilton’s career.

After two seasons of no wins, Hamilton returned to victory on home soil in 2024. However, things are far from ideal within the Brackley-based camp. Given the same, the 39-year-old would be hoping for a positive turn of events once he joins Ferrari next year.