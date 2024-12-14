Lewis Hamilton Confesses to Being a ‘Real Pain’ to Mercedes’ Vice President Nobert Haug

LEWIS HAMILTON (GBR) of Mercedes-AMG 44 taking the time to answer every question at the media pen on Sunday at the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After two decades of incredible success with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is turning the page on his Formula 1 career. The seven-time champion bid farewell to the team that has powered his machines since his junior racing days, reflecting on the early years and confessing that he was a “real pain” to Norbert Haug, Mercedes’ former vice president.

As shared on X (formerly Twitter), during an emotional address at Mercedes’ factory, the Briton reminisced about his journey and revealed just how eager he was to get started in Formula 1.

“Norbert was a huge part of that, that whole time,” Hamilton shared. “And I was a real pain because I was calling Mercedes, I was calling Martin [Whitmarsh], I was calling Norbert, ‘When can I race? When can I try an F1 car?’ And Norbert was like, just take your time, take your time. So we had some amazing memories.”

He also explained that his persistence came from a deep desire to prove himself and repay the trust Mercedes had shown in him. Though he acknowledges that his enthusiasm may have been overwhelming for Haug, it was driven by his determination to succeed and to make Mercedes proud.

And he delivered more than what anyone could have expected. The partnership between the #44 driver and Mercedes turned into one of the most dominant eras in Formula 1 history. Together, they achieved six drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ championships.

Can Hamilton replicate his heroics at Ferrari?

While Hamilton’s achievements with the Silver Arrows are unmatched, replicating even a fraction of that success at Ferrari would cement his place as a legend in the sport. Ferrari has shown signs of improvement, particularly in the latter half of the 2024 season, where they emerged as strong contenders for the constructors’ championship.

However, there are significant hurdles Hamilton and Ferrari must overcome. Ferrari still appears to be a step behind McLaren, who are expected to dominate in 2025. Additionally, major regulation changes are set to take effect in 2026, creating uncertainty about which teams will adapt successfully.

On top of that, Hamilton will likely have a tough internal competition with Charles Leclerc. The Monagasque driver has been with the team since 2019 and has the full backing of Ferrari.

Overall, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has garnered mixed reactions ever since it was announced earlier in 2024. While some fans see it as an opportunity for the Briton to revive Ferrari’s glory days, others are skeptical about whether the Italian outfit can provide him with a car capable of winning championships.

Ultimately, only time will tell if this bold career decision will pay off for Hamilton. His performance on track will be the ultimate judge of whether his switch to Ferrari was a masterstroke or a misstep.