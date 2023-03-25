“Everybody Is A Ferrari Fan”: Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari Declaration Validated By Alex Albon’s Childhood Photos

Alex Albon got his career break from Red Bull and now represents Williams. No way in his brief career in Formula 1, it ever appeared he has an allegiance with Ferrari. However, his recent post on Instagram totally hints that he was a Ferrari fanboy while growing up.

The images he showed on the social media platform validate what Sebastian Vettel once said. The four-time world champion was famously quoted, ” Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they’re not, they are Ferrari fans.”

He even claimed that people in other team garages boasting their respective crests are still Ferrari fans. His words have gone on to become one of the most memorable lines from an F1 driver. But somewhere, they appear to be true.

Alex Albon is a Ferrari fan, even if he says he’s not

On Thursday, Albon celebrated his 27th birthday and was followed by some images by him of his childhood. In these photos, he could be seen standing on a Ferrari-themed bed and also seen driving some Ferrari custom cars.

It directly hints that the Thai-born driver loved to be in the Tifosi colors during his childhood. However, in the end, he got his F1 break from Red Bull as he rose from the ranks of their academy and was well supported.

Surely that’s a good reason for him to shift his allegiance from Ferrari to their rivals. But he has also dropped his links with Red Bull as he is now a Williams driver and is independent of the Milton-Keynes-based team’s dominion.

New promises to fulfill

In 2022 Albon luckily got a chance to return to F1 after a forced sabbatical by Red Bull when the team dropped him for Sergio Perez. At that time, Williams needed a suitable replacement for George Russell, who was leaving for Mercedes, and Albon captured their requirements.

He performed well in his first season with the Grove-based team and will continue to represent them in 2023. And in the first race of the season, he already brought a point for them, which was a huge positive for his team.

Now, he has a new teammate in Logan Sargeant, who is the first driver from the United States to race in F1 since 2015. Will the young rookie be able to meet Albon’s standards? That remains to be seen.