“He loves the passion of Brazilians with racing”– Pietro Fittipaldi explains why Brazilians love and support Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton got massive support from the Brazilian crowd in the grandstand; Pietro Fittipaldi explains why his compatriots love him.

Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix comprehensively. Soon after crossing the line, he held the Brazilian flag, flaring in his cool-down lap.

And soon, he draped himself with the flag, with the crowd chanting his name. It seemed like Hamilton was racing at his own home, a local boy being celebrated.

Hamilton himself confessed that this was the biggest support he received ever since Silverstone before praising his team for an exceptional display.

GOAT! YOU ARE THE BEST! BRAZIL LOVES YOU 💜 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/jp3vSfXnxT — iss HOME GP 🏁🇧🇷🍯 “HIII” INTERLAGOS (@sunricciardo) November 14, 2021

But it is hard to pinpoint a reason for Brazilians overwhelming support for Hamilton. Haas’ reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, who is a Brazilian, explains why his compatriots love the Briton.

“I think Lewis is very open about how he loves the passion of the Brazilians with the racing,” said Fittipaldi during the post-race show. Moreover, Fittipaldi also reasons that Hamilton’s love for Ayron Senna could be another reason.

“He’s for sure a big for Ayrton Senna. So I think people understand that,” Fittipaldi added.

Support was divided among Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Further, Fittipaldi claimed that the Brazilian crowd was divided between the two title protagonists, even though Hamilton got to see love from the crowd.

The 25-year-old driver claimed when Max Verstappen was overtaking Hamilton, a certain section of fans roared and vice versa. So, he thinks, the crowd was indeed divided.

According to him, for his countrymen, the return of Formula 1 was the most exciting thing to happen. “It has been two years, the grandstands were packed, and there was all this adrenaline. Title on the line, I think everybody just loving it,” concluded Fittipaldi.

With this win, Verstappen is only 14 points ahead of Hamilton ahead of the final three races. The title is once again separated by marginal difference.

