mobile app bar

“Everyone Likes Drake… Except Kendrick Lamar”: Lance Stroll Stays True to Canadian Roots in His Pick

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lance Stroll(L), Drake(R)

Lance Stroll(L), Drake(R)
Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ, IMAGO / Depositphotos

The F1 75 livery launch event on the 18th of February at the O2 Arena in London was a massive hit amongst Formula 1 fans. However, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll had an alternative lineup in mind for the evening’s entertainment.

The lineup that F1 chose to go with included the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and composer-turned-DJ Brian Tyler. But the #18 driver would have dived a bit deeper into his own Canadian roots by selecting Drake.

Speaking on the Fast and the Curious podcast, the Canadian racing ace said, “Drake would be a good time here. Just, you know, thinking about Canada and Drake. Everyone likes Drake… but not Kendrick Lamar,” referencing the duo’s public feud.

In fact, F1 could have given Drake the booking. Lamar had recently delivered a strong half-time performance at the Super Bowl, and given the F1 75 event’s own scale, it could have been a great marketing tactic to hand the mic to the Canadian star.

Stroll’s admiration for Drake isn’t just because they share nationalities. As it turns out, the #18 driver has always been a fan of Drake’s music and it is evident by his answers during an old F1 segment.

Stroll is a bonafide Drake fan

Back in 2020, F1 began a segment on its website where drivers had to suggest their own curated playlists on music streaming websites. When Stroll got the chance to reveal his music taste, Drake was featured prominently in it.

The 26-year-old was also asked to name three albums that he would pick to take with him if he were ever stranded on a desert island. He chose Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’, the Rolling Stones’ ‘Let It Bleed’, and Drake’s ‘More Life’.

Having said that, Stroll isn’t just a Rhythm and Blues (R&B) fan. The 2025 Aston Martin driver has a very diverse music taste and also likes other artists like Katy Perry, Sir Elton John, and Queen to just name a few.

At the end of the day, however, he resonates the most with the hip-hop and R&B genre as he revealed that the very first record he ever bought was from 50 Cent.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these