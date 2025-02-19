“Everyone Likes Drake… Except Kendrick Lamar”: Lance Stroll Stays True to Canadian Roots in His Pick

The F1 75 livery launch event on the 18th of February at the O2 Arena in London was a massive hit amongst Formula 1 fans. However, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll had an alternative lineup in mind for the evening’s entertainment.

The lineup that F1 chose to go with included the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and composer-turned-DJ Brian Tyler. But the #18 driver would have dived a bit deeper into his own Canadian roots by selecting Drake.

Speaking on the Fast and the Curious podcast, the Canadian racing ace said, “Drake would be a good time here. Just, you know, thinking about Canada and Drake. Everyone likes Drake… but not Kendrick Lamar,” referencing the duo’s public feud.

Lance Stroll made his debut on the podcast before the #F175 event yesterday! He talked us through what he’s listening to right now, what it’s like to have his Dad as his boss and Christian calls him an old man. Make sure you give it a watch here! https://t.co/N19kx3hzro pic.twitter.com/3CDuwQfLSE — The Fast And The Curious (@fastcuriouspod) February 19, 2025

In fact, F1 could have given Drake the booking. Lamar had recently delivered a strong half-time performance at the Super Bowl, and given the F1 75 event’s own scale, it could have been a great marketing tactic to hand the mic to the Canadian star.

Stroll’s admiration for Drake isn’t just because they share nationalities. As it turns out, the #18 driver has always been a fan of Drake’s music and it is evident by his answers during an old F1 segment.

Stroll is a bonafide Drake fan

Back in 2020, F1 began a segment on its website where drivers had to suggest their own curated playlists on music streaming websites. When Stroll got the chance to reveal his music taste, Drake was featured prominently in it.

The 26-year-old was also asked to name three albums that he would pick to take with him if he were ever stranded on a desert island. He chose Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’, the Rolling Stones’ ‘Let It Bleed’, and Drake’s ‘More Life’.

Having said that, Stroll isn’t just a Rhythm and Blues (R&B) fan. The 2025 Aston Martin driver has a very diverse music taste and also likes other artists like Katy Perry, Sir Elton John, and Queen to just name a few.

At the end of the day, however, he resonates the most with the hip-hop and R&B genre as he revealed that the very first record he ever bought was from 50 Cent.