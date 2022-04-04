“Otherwise, it will be a boomerang”: F1 CEO wants to be cautious with appointment of an American driver in F1 amidst speculations of Colton Herta

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirms that they are working on bringing an American driver to the F1 world

Formula One recently announced that Las Vegas will be the new addition to their calendars. This will be the third race in the United States of America.

The Las Vegas circuit’s night street race joins Miami (Florida) and Austin (Texas) as the third race in the United States.

The Drive to Survive series on Netflix has spiked interest among the US fanbase. People are discovering something new about the teams and picking up their favourites.

An American driver is ‘Important’

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the launch of the Las Vegas suggested that an American driver in the sport is ‘important’. He further stated: “It’s important. As of course, people are making the difference.”

The last American driver to feature in Formula One was Alexander Rossi who drove for Manor/Marussia in 2015. Since then F1 has got an American team, however, lacks the nation’s driver.

“They are the protagonists that everyone is connected to. With their faces, it is something that is always a reference,” F1 CEO added.

🗣️ “The races in Las Vegas will be huge!” Stefano Domenicali says the Las Vegas Grand Prix will carry Formula One to another level 👏 pic.twitter.com/taONVsdrBX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 31, 2022

Long term and not a Boomerang

Former Lamborghini boss also stated how important it is to have a driver who will stay in F1 for long. Explaining it, he stated the below:

“It has to be real. It has to be quick, otherwise, it will be a boomerang. That is why we are also working with the American federation to invest in that.”

“It’s for sure a journey that is not easy to accomplish. It will take time, but it is in our focus. It will have for sure a very big effect,” Domenicali explains regarding the US Market.

He discussed that Formula One is respecting the commercial and promoters’ points of view. They are keen to develop the business by bringing in an all-American driver.

“We will soon have an American Driver” – Greg Maffei

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei discussed the country’s influence in motorsport. He sighted an example of Haas which is owned by Gene Haas based in North Carolina.

He assured the audience that the sport is likely going to get an American driver soon. The Live Nation CEO added: “I think having an event like this in Las Vegas, all the other things that we’re doing in the US. It’s only going to get more likely that we soon have an American driver.”

Colton Herta is the driver in everyone’s view who will fulfil the American slot. He will test an F1 car later this year with McLaren as part of an agreement with Andretti’s team.

We could potentially have another American team in the sport. F1 legend Mario Andretti is confident that his son’s team Andretti Global will be part of F1 in 2024. Colton Herta will potentially be the first driver to fill the seat.