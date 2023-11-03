After Starting Fernando Alonso-Red Bull Wildfire, F1 Journalist Brought to His Knees After Threatened “Consequences”

In the last few days, the F1 community has been stormed with bizarre rumors circulating the internet. The one that took centre stage , however, was of speculations surrounding Fernando Alonso moving to Red Bull, fueled by a cryptic tweet from Spanish TV journalist, Albert Fabrega. With Alonso fuming over these rumors, the journalist has now publicly apologized for the misinformation.

Fabrega’s tweet set off a frenzy of rumors hinting at a potential shake-up in the driver market, which involved Alonso replacing Sergio Pérez at Red Bull. While nothing was explicitly mentioned in the tweet, his nationality and the tone used had everyone looking at Alonso.

Quiero disculparme por los tweets sobre el rumor que escuche en el paddock. Fue un error y pido disculpas a quien pueda haber perjudicado

At the Brazilian GP press conference, Alonso expressed his displeasure with the rampant gossip. He categorized it as mere attempts by individuals to garner attention and followers, a game he refused to partake in. To top it off, Alonso threatened, “I will make sure that there are consequences.”

I want to apologize for my tweets about the rumor I heard in the paddock. It was a mistake and I apologize to anyone I may have caused…

— Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) November 3, 2023

In a parallel development, Fabrega released a statement, publicly apologizing for his role in fueling these speculations and acknowledging the unintended repercussions of his initial tweet.

Red Bull accused Fernando Alonso of spinning his own rumors

These rumors were dangerous for Perez, who is already under a mountain of pressure with Daniel Ricciardo waiting over his shoulder for that seat. So as Red Bull dismissed the unimaginable Alonso rumors, Helmut Marko took a dig at Alonso.

Pointing the finger directly at Alonso for purportedly instigating the rumors himself, Marko attributed the origins to Alonso, suggesting that the renowned driver deliberately orchestrated the hearsay through his local media channels.

“As for the rumors about Alonso: I can well imagine that Alonso spread them himself because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing recently after the brilliant start to the season. It wouldn’t be the first time that he used his home media to create a mood.”

Alonso has his hands full trying to rediscover the performance Aston Martin had in the beginning of the season. Sergio Pérez, on the other hand, has mentioned time and again that the 2024 seat is his to claim. With another season to silence the haters, Perez has one more chance to stop any chance of such rumors from spreading.