$12 Million worth Charles Leclerc can’t wear precious gift he received from his mechanics because of FIA

Charles Leclerc is among the most liked F1 drivers on the grid, and he is also massively loved by his team members because of his personality.

The Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc was signed by his team in 2019, and since then, he has only gone on to become a fan favourite. However, apart from F1 fans, he is also adored by his teammate.

The Monegasque race driver appeared in GQ Magazine along with his teammate Carlos Sainz. In the interview, he revealed that his team mechanics clubbed together to gift him a golden necklace, which he considers his lucky charm.

But he can’t wear it because of the jewellery ban enforced by the FIA this year. Leclerc would have loved to race while wearing it if he was allowed.

“Charles is well-liked by colleagues, and insists he would race in a lucky golden necklace that his mechanics clubbed together to buy him if not for the fire-safety regulations that forbid F1 drivers their jewellery.” This is so sweet 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/yQDBqvhwx6 — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 9, 2022

Charles Leclerc was taught to remain humble

In his youth racing days, Leclerc was deemed one of the biggest talents F1 has ever seen. When Ferrari signed him, he was given a five-year-long contract, the biggest the Prancing horses ever gave to someone.

Not even Michael Schumacher received such a lengthy contract from Ferrari. Within a year in the team, Leclerc rose to prominence and toppled Sebastian Vettel as the number one man.

Despite that, Leclerc wants to be humble and doesn’t want success to go over his head. Something he learnt from his father, who always reminded him about the importance of being down to earth.

Charles Leclerc for GQ magazine ARE YOU KIDDING? pic.twitter.com/JqEE910yTB — Madie 🏁| Danke Seb (@Madiethebadieee) August 9, 2022

“When you’re seven-years-old, you win two races in a row, and you think you’re unbeatable,” said Leclerc to GQ. “My father always told me to always be humble, even in good moments, and especially when you feel you are unbeatable.”

