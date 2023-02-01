“We Won’t End Up Like Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton”: Max Verstappen Hints at Dream Partnership Between Himself and Ferrari Rival Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen has been in the Red Bull family for the entirety of his F1 career so far, whereas Charles Leclerc has been with Ferrari since spending a year at Sauber in 2018. As a result, the two of them have never driven for the same team in F1, and it’s unlikely that they will do so in the future.

Three Races. Three Battles. 🍿@Charles_Leclerc 🆚 @Max33Verstappen Enjoy four minutes and eight seconds of the two going wheel-to-wheel 🤩#F1 pic.twitter.com/LCWXWCXcSA — Formula 1 (@F1) April 16, 2022

However, if they ever have to become partners in a team, Verstappen feels that they will work well together. The two of them share a rivalry that dates back to their karting days but now that they have gone on to become two of the biggest stars in F1, they gel well together.

Verstappen can’t guarantee that they won’t have clashed, but he is sure that their rivalry won’t escalate to the levels shown by Lewis Hamilton & Nico Rosberg.

Max Verstappen does not want Rosberg vs Hamilton rivalry with Leclerc

Hamilton and Rosberg were very close friends during their childhood. They grew up on the racing circuit together during their junior careers, but their relationship turned sour when they became teammates at Mercedes in 2013.

Their first year together on the team was quiet, but the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014 saw Mercedes become the best team on the grid. Both Rosberg and Hamilton wanted to be the best, so their battles on the track turned out to be very tense and they even crashed into each other on several occasions.

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg crash out on the opening lap of the #SpanishGP https://t.co/RINJfGuHNp pic.twitter.com/YprPKKZGYZ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 15, 2016

Hamilton won the 2014 and 2015 Titles whereas Rosberg won the 2016 Championship. The German driver, however, decided to retire from the sport just weeks after winning his first & only title. The rivalry he shared with Hamilton spoiled their off-track friendship forever.

Verstappen thinks he can work well with Leclerc

Verstappen and Leclerc don’t share the same history that Rosberg and Hamilton did. In fact, the chances of them becoming teammates are very slim as it as, but rivalries can develop even between drivers of different teams.

Red Bull and Ferrari are expected to be fight for the Title in years to come, and both drivers are faces of their respective outfits. Despite this, Verstappen admitted in an interview back in 2019 that he and Leclerc will work very well together.