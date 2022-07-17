Lewis Hamilton believes George Russell is a champion in the making

Lewis Hamilton heaps praise on teammate George Russell and believe the latter has all it takes to win the championship.

Lewis Hamilton is not an easy driver to impress considering all the success he has witnessed. But the 7-time World Champion is quite impressed with fellow teammate George Russell

George joined Mercedes from Williams replacing the outgoing Valtteri Bottas. He had spent 3 seasons at Williams since joining F1 in 2019. But the 24-year-old has adjusted very well to the competitive environment of Mercedes.

George has been a consistent performer in almost all races so far. He has finished in the top five in 10 of the opening 11 races of the 2022 season. He has even given Hamilton a tough fight on most occasions.

The consistency and agility of Russell have been admired by fans and pundits alike. And Lewis Hamilton has praised the “positive impact” of his rookie teammate.

Lewis and George enjoyed Turn 7 👀 A couple of classy moves from the Mercedes boys 👌#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SqgdUHD1nP — Formula 1 (@F1) July 12, 2022

Lewis said, “I won’t say it’s been tough. It’s been pleasant, we’ve worked together incredibly well. George has been super positive.”

“It’s generally been a real pleasure to work with him and it’s been great to see his success. He’s done such a great job and got great points for the team. And he’s going to continue to improve for a long time.”

Lewis Hamilton feels George Russell is in the right place

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have shared similarities in their career development. Both Hamilton and Russell are from Britain. The duo were spotted as young talents to watch out for since their carting days.

And just like Lewis, George won the F3 and F2 championships in consecutive seasons before debuting in F1. And now George finds himself partnering with a 7-time World Champion.

The jump from Williams to Mercedes came with many demands. But Russell has fit very well in his new team. He is 5th in the 2022 Driver’s championship with 3 podium finishes.

Seeing his immensely talented teammate, Hamilton believes Russell has all it takes to be a Champion in the future. He would love to mentor and be there to help the rookie if he needs.

Hamilton said, “I definitely see that he’s got so much potential in him [to be a world champion] and he’s in the right place for it as well. Whether or not I’m here, he has all the qualities to help take this team forward in the future and lead them to success.”

