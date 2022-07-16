“Never stop dancing mate”- Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ bromance leaves F1 Twitter in awe

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were teammates at Mercedes and they guided the team to five World Championships.

Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 after Nico Rosberg announced his retirement from F1 the previous year. He joined from after spending four seasons with Williams.

Bottas won 10 races with the Silver Arrows, but spent majority of his time there playing second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton. At times, he even admitted that being his teammate was not easy, as it made him question himself a lot. Hamilton is arguably one of F1’s greatest ever, with seven World Titles to his name.

During their entire stint as teammates, Hamilton won four World Titles, losing out on the fifth one to Max Verstappen in 2021. The Brit’s Title victories were mainly unchallenged, but Bottas played a key role in helping his teammate achieve them.

Off the track, they always had a good relationship. Even after the Finn left Mercedes to join Alfa Romeo in 2022, they engage in jokes on social media, which F1 fans love to see.

Lewis Hamilton responds to Valtteri Bottas’ dance moves

Bottas posted a video on his social media account, of him dancing. Hamilton wasted no time in replying to the message saying, “Never stop dancing mate.”

F1 Twitter was really happy to see Hamilton and Bottas exchange messages on social media. This is not the first time they’ve done this however.

These two ☺️ pic.twitter.com/MV6pLBoddy — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) July 15, 2022

Earlier this picture, Bottas presented his former teammate with a picture showing his naked back after it became viral. Fans loved that too, and it was nice to see the former teammates still engaging in banter.

Valtteri Bottas gifting Lewis Hamilton a signed print of his infamous photo 😂🍑 (via @ValtteriBottas) pic.twitter.com/EwMetZKb5Q — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 26, 2022

Hamilton does not drive the strongest F1 car on the grid in 2022. The W13 lacks in performance compared to Ferrari and Red Bull, and it took time for him to find pace. The 37-year old is sixth in the Standings with 109 points to his name, 19 behind his new Mercedes partner George Russell.

Bottas meanwhile has driven brilliantly with his new team. The Alfa-Romeo driver is ninth in the standings with 46 points to his name.

