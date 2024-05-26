Ex-Boss Guenther Steiner Publicly Trolls Haas For Costly Error Resulting in Monaco GP Disqualification

The Monaco GP qualifying ended in disaster for Haas, with both their drivers getting disqualified after the session due to a technical infringement. The stewards made this call after thoroughly checking both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen’s cars, and shortly after, former boss Guenther Steiner took to social media to troll the team, adding insult to injury.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen were due to start the Monaco GP from P12 and P15 respectively. However, the FIA found an irregularity with the opening of their DRS (Drag Reduction System). A statement from FIA’s technical delegate Jo Bauer said, “The left-hand side and right-hand side outermost area of the adjustable elements were exceeding the maximum allowed 85mm on both cars.”

Steiner saw a perfect opportunity to make a joke about the team which unceremoniously sacked him at the end of the 2023 season. On his Instagram story, the Italian-American posted a picture of a measuring tape and wrote,

“Does anybody want to borrow my tape measure?”

For Haas, this will be a huge blow. Overtaking in Monaco is difficult, but starting from 12th and 15th on the grid gave them an outside chance of competing for the points. With this disqualification, both drivers have to start from the pitlane now. This all but takes away any hope of them finishing in the top 10.

Haas’ one-lap pace was commendable once again in Monaco. Hulkenberg, who has been good in qualifying so far this season, continued his strong form and Magnussen too, put in a decent lap. Unfortunately, it was all in vain.

What led to the Haas cars getting disqualified in Monaco?

Haas brought a new-spec rear wing to the Monaco GP to meet the narrow circuit’s high downforce demands. As such, after qualifying, these specs were referred to the stewards for further deliberation. An FIA technical delegate scrutinized the rear wing of both cars and deemed them illegal.

Haas lose 12th and 15th as both drivers are DISQUALIFIED for a DRS Infringement pic.twitter.com/H7jdmzBDc8 — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 25, 2024

Reportedly, the wings were in breach of Article 3.10.10 of the FIA’s technical regulations. A document submitted to the stewards further detailed the irregularity in the Haas rear wing.

Per this report, the outermost area of the adjustable elements of the wing exceeded 85mm. This small margin prompted Guenther Steiner to let out a hearty chuckle from the sidelines, as he shared his amusement with the world on Instagram.