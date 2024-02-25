Ex-F1 Driver Dies 60 Days After Birthday Celebrations Took a Fatal Turn

Brazilian Former F1 driver and team owner Wilson Fittipaldi Junior died earlier this week at the age of 80, after choking on a lump of meat at his birthday feast on Christmas. The brother of the two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, saw his birthday celebration take a fatal and tragic turn, and passed away in the city of Sao Paolo, 60 days after the incident.

Advertisement

Following the choking incident, Fittipaldi Junior suffered from a cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital in Sao Paulo immediately. After battling for over two months, he breathed his last on Friday. His passing was a sad event for all motorsports fans, and condolences for his family poured in from everywhere.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motor_Sport/status/1761045956101918900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Brazilian Automobile Association, citing the death of Wilson Fittipaldi Junior, issued a statement as per Bild.de,

“It is with great sadness that the Brazilian Automobile Association notes the death of Wilson Fittipaldi Jr. this Friday the 23rd, in the city of São Paulo, after 60 days of hospitalization. At the age of 80, Wilsinho passed away quietly and surrounded by all the love he deserved throughout his life.”

The late driver took part in 38 F1 Grand Prix races after debuting on May 1, 1972. Collectively, he scored three points in those races. He also owned a Formula 1 team from 1975 to 1982, and also took part in non-competitive F1 races.

More about Wilson Fittipaldi Junior

Wilson Fittipaldi Junior was the elder brother of F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi. While the latter is a two-time world champion, Wilson was not so lucky. However, they were certainly lucky to have raced in Formula 1 together.

The senior Fittipaldi made his debut in the 1972 Spanish Grand Prix when he replaced injured Carlos Reutemann, This was the first time in history that two brothers took part in a race. Wilson finished the race in P7, whereas his brother won the outing, starting the race from P3 on the grid.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/culture_f1/status/1761043697624371276?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wilson Fittipaldi’s son Christian Fittipaldi made his F1 debut in 1992. He then went on to claim his first point at the Japanese Grand Prix that year. This made him and his late father the first father-son duo to take points in the sport.

Along with his brother Emerson Fittipaldi, the late driver also formed a Formula 1 team named Fittipaldi Automotive back in 1975. It competed as a Constructor till 1982. The team had renowned personnel such as Keke Rosberg, father of 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg, and Adrian Newey, the mastermind behind Red Bull’s current dominance.