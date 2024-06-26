Ex-F1 Driver Empathizes With Lando Norris’ Move in Barcelona While Everyone Lecturing Him About Race Start

Lando Norris started on pole for the 2024 Spanish GP and was the favorite to win his second F1 race. However, the Briton had a poor start that resulted in both Max Verstappen and George Russell moving past him. Since Norris opted for the more cautious route, he ended up losing two places and possibly also the win in the end.

Former F1 driver and F1TV pundit Jolyon Palmer, however, has come out in defense of the #4 driver’s tactics despite all the criticism the McLaren driver received for that start. Analyzing the moment, Palmer explained that he was in a similar position years ago in GP2 (current day Formula 2) and understands why Norris did what he did.

Replaying a clip of his own, Palmer explained on YouTube, “I do the same thing as Lando [Norris]. I’m cautious with a driver on the outside and a driver on the inside right up to the grass. You don’t know where each of them is going to go. They’re both quite aggressive – as Russell and Verstappen were. So, I do the same thing as Norris. I’m cautious.”

Russell swooped in around the outside to take the lead of the race. But that was only for a couple of laps. This meant that while Norris was battling with Russell to move up to P2, Verstappen was building a solid gap in the front.

In the first stint alone, Norris lost around four seconds to the Dutchman. This proved decisive in the end as Verstappen was able to build a comfortable advantage in the front.

But it were not all negatives for the #4 driver. His drive and eventual second-placed finish once again established McLaren as the closest competitor to Red Bull. A case has also been made to say that the MCL38 is perhaps even a better race car than the RB20 now.

Has Red Bull lost their grip on the 2024 Constructors’ title?

McLaren’s performance advantage at the Spanish GP seems to suggest that Red Bull’s domination in the sport could be nearing an end. Norris out-qualified Verstappen during the Saturday qualifying session and was on course for victory, had he not had that poor start.

The Woking-based outfit have now delivered a car to the #4 driver that is capable of fighting at the very front of the pack and challenge for wins. But the iconic British team seemingly need more as Max Verstappen continuous to be the differential for Red Bull.

Helmut Marko points to Lando Norris flaw against ‘practically faultless’ Max Verstappen: – Max Verstappen’s faultless driving was praised by Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko after securing his seventh victory of the 2024 F1 season at the Spanish Grand Prix. – Marko highlighted… pic.twitter.com/ucypBKVpEz — This is Formula 1 (@ThisIsFormu1a1) June 26, 2024

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko told PlanetF1, “Max drives practically faultlessly. Max once again made the difference. He took the win with a car that wasn’t the fastest.” Since Red Bull have Verstappen‘s metronomic consistency in their favor, Norris needs to emulate the same with McLaren if they want to challenge for the ultimate prize in 2024.