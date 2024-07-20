Ex-F1 Driver Labels Lewis Hamilton’s Career a ‘Hollywood’ Movie

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful Formula 1 driver in the history of the sport. But there is so much more to him than just winning and collecting championships, it’s the way his career has played out. And in the recent episode of the ‘F1: Chequered Flag’ podcast, former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer compared Hamilton’s career to a Hollywood movie script.

Talking about Hamitlon’s win at Silverstone, Palmer said, “Hamilton’s quite a Hollywood guy”. The former Renault driver stated the seven-time champion’s interest in American pop culture, films, and music. He added, “Even winning the last race with Mercedes in front of a packed-out Silverstone, it may be his last race win…”

“But when you think of, obviously Abu Dhabi, you can’t ignore, winning on three wheels at Silverstone as well, the first two championships, winning one on the last lap the last corner, and losing one in the pitlane. There’s so much in his career that has been like a Hollywood script“.

And it was an emotional moment for Hamilton to win in front of his home crowd. For a man who has won more than 100 times, it was quite extraordinary to see him crying, just like he did after sealing his seventh championship in Turkey in 2020.

“I can’t stop crying,” Hamilton said after winning his home Grand Prix for the ninth time. The 39-year-old highlighted that he had been fighting and training for that moment ever since his heartbreak in 2021. Knowing that it was his last British GP with Mercedes this year, it certainly fueled him with extra motivation and the result finally went in his favor.

And while the victory at Silverstone was perhaps his last with Mercedes, Formula 1 fans just can’t seem to wait to watch Hamilton win in the Scarlet Red color of the Ferrari.

Hamilton and Ferrari – The significance of two biggest names in F1 coming together

It’s difficult to talk about the pinnacle of motorsport without discussing either Ferrari or Lewis Hamilton. In a move that was dubbed the ‘biggest driver transfer’ in the history of Formula 1, Hamilton and Ferrari are set to join forces in 2025 in what will possibly be the 39-year-old’s final stint in the sport.

Hamilton called this move a childhood dream to drive in the iconic red colors of Ferrari. He explained how he used to play racing video games and would often pick Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari to drive.

Hamilton also talked about how amazing it is to see all the Ferrari fans wearing red at races, especially in Italy. He said it’s a sight that leaves you in awe. Now, the amount of money Ferrari spent to get a hold of Hamilton is also something that has left many in awe.

#F1 | It’s been reported that Lewis Hamilton’s contract negotiations with Ferrari indicated that he wanted several agreements to ensure the future of Mission 44. And John Elkann proposes to develop Lewis Hamilton’s empire. An agreement that could reach 400 million euros. ‼️… pic.twitter.com/bkE36Bnosf — deni (@fiagirly) February 2, 2024

The Briton will reportedly earn close to $100 million annually for his driving services. Meanwhile, Ferrari president John Elkann has also agreed to invest a lot of money, close to $272 million as per reports in Hamilton’s Mission 44 foundation.