Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Movie Recreates Silverstone 2021 Crash in the Freshly Dropped Teaser

There is much anticipation amongst F1 fans for the latest Hollywood adaption of the sport. In the past, fans have been treated to historic rivalries such as between James Hunt and Niki Lauda in the movie ‘Rush’. But now, the modern age of Formula 1 will be at the forefront of the Brad Pitt-starer ‘F1’.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be playing a key role in the film as a consultant and producer. Moreover, several current F1 drivers have also contributed to the film by dropping in cameos.

The film, which will hit the theaters in the summer of 2025, has dropped another teaser. This time, though, it throws back to the infamous clash between Hamilton and 2021-title rival Max Verstappen at the 2021 British GP. The small clip shows a scene where Pitt’s APX GP car is hit by the Red Bull in a similar fashion.

Back in 2021, Hamilton and Verstappen were locked in a titanic battle for the championship. The #1 driver was gunning for his maiden title whilst Hamilton was chasing that elusive eighth. At Silverstone, the duo went wheel-to-wheel on lap one.

It ended miserably for Verstappen after his car’s rear-right made contact with Hamilton’s front-left wheel as the #44 driver tried a move down the inside of the Dutchman. This resulted in a 51G impact for the Red Bull driver with the barriers.

But these moments that seem to have been recreated in the upcoming movie are just a testament to how Academy Award winner Pitt has been going all in to provide the most authentic F1 movie ever, capturing the thrills, the risk, andthe allure of Grand Prix racing like never before.

The lengths that Pitt and Hamilton have gone to for the new F1 movie

It has been revealed that the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie has seen Pitt actually train himself to drive Formula 1 cars. This is because the American actor wants to portray his character of Sonny Hayes — a retired F1 driver making his comeback to the sport — as authentically as possible.

Moreover, the film has worked very closely with F1 as well. The crew has been shooting most of its scenes at real F1 Grand Prix weekends over the past two years, trying to capture the atmosphere with the fans and cameos by real-life Formula 1 drivers.

But a bulk of the credit also goes to Mercedes. The Brackley-based squad has worked tirelessly with the production team to help them. In fact, the APX GP cars that fans will see on the big screen are adapted F2 cars built specially with the help of the Silver Arrows.