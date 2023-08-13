Ex- F1 Driver Reveals Ferrari Employees Are Scared of Losing Their Jobs

In recent years, Ferrari has struggled to perform at the highest level and has failed to compete for world championships, like it once used to. Owing to continued suboptimal performances, the mood within the Maranello-based outfit has been full of frustrations and tension. Ferrari has failed to win in 23 races, with their last victory coming in 2022 in Austria. Because of this, former F1 driver Marc Surer told YouTube channel Formel1.de that Ferrari’s employees are wary of potentially losing their jobs.

Advertisement

In comparison to their performances from 2022, Ferrari has seen a major dip in form. Having last won the driver’s championship in 2007 and the constructor’s championship in 2008, the Italian team looked to have jumped back on track last year. Charles Leclerc finished second in the driver’s standings in 2022, with his team also taking the same spot in the constructor standings. However, the 2023 season has been disastrous compared to last year.

The continued errors by the team have plagued their entire season. Additionally, the SF-23 is nowhere near as competitive as last year’s car, the F1-75. However, Surer reveals the team’s employees are afraid to speak their minds as it might lead to their sacking.

Advertisement

Marc Surer claims Ferrari employees are living in fear

When talking to Formel1.de, Marc Surer claimed there is an atmosphere of fear and tension inside the Ferrari garage. The workers are afraid to point out the team’s weaknesses as they fear it will result in the team showing them the doors.

“I’m telling you, all the people there work in fear. They don’t raise any objections. Because they’re afraid of losing their jobs. Engineers who are enthusiastic and driven are kept in check. This mainly concerns the Italian staff. Of course, it’s an honor to work at Ferrari. And people don’t want to jeopardize their jobs.”

The lower-ranked employees are not the only ones troubled with what lies ahead for them. Reports suggest there is a huge rift between team principal Fred Vasseur and Ferrari’s Managing Director, Benedetto Vigna. The politics involving the two top men could be another reason behind Ferrari’s recent troubles.

Ferrari’s politics hurting their team’s performances

When Ferrari President John Elkann put Vasseur in charge of the team, he took away several key responsibilities from the 55-year-old. Instead, he chose to give these responsibilities to Vigna. Vasseur lacks a lot of power at the team. Some decisions which he could have made, can only be taken by Vigna or other high-ranking officials.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ditya_mub/status/1634959804912521216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Vasseur grew frustrated with the team’s politics soon after joining in January this year. The Frenchman even complained about a ‘harness’ that weighed on him during the Bahrain GP.