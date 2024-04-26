“No Way Around It”: Former Clippers Star Warns D’Angelo Russell of the ‘Bad Look’ He Created

The LA Lakers seem to be damaged beyond repair as they are on the verge of a back-to-back playoff sweep. To add to the damage, a particular image of D’Angelo Russell has been circulating all over the internet. After completely tanking in the highly important game, DLo was pictured eating, out of the team huddle in crucial moments. On the recent episode of the ‘Run It Back’ show, former Clipper Lou Williams also added some comments against the Laker for his unprofessional behavior.

To say that DLo had a terrible game would be an understatement! The PG had 0 for 7 from the field, 0 for 6 from the three-point line, and went scoreless with just three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes of playing time. To make it worse, he allegedly avoided the team huddle as the rest of the squad tried to turn things around in the Crypto.com Arena. While discussing his antics, Williams said,

“This is a bad look, no way around it, it’s a bad look.”

The 37-year-old said that DLo has done great things for the franchise, but he might’ve ruined it all with this one act. Williams said, “Don’t let this be the last thing that fans and the organization remember from you.”

According to the former NBA star, even if DLo thought the game was over for them, he should’ve shown the sportsman spirit and stayed with his team in the final minutes. And now, fans and NBA enthusiasts are finding a pattern behind his acts by digging up his past.

D’Angelo Russell’s pattern gets exposed

It seems like DLo has shot himself in the foot by prioritizing his time with what looked like a sandwich because it has prompted people to look into his history of avoiding team huddles. Surprisingly, there are some skeletons in his closet and the internet is busting it open by bringing out the receipts. Henry Lake on X posted,

“This is not new. Like I mentioned 2 years ago vs an opponent I can’t exactly remember, he quit on the Timberwolves during a game.”

DLo’s problems didn’t end there as Jay Williams also had a few things to get off his chest after he saw the Lakers star sitting outside the team huddle. On the ‘Get Up’ show, he said, “When you start thinking about you, you’re being selfish because you’re not thinking about ‘we’, you’re not thinking about ‘us’. And at this moment when DLo is on his phone or eating snacks, he’s only thinking about DLo.”

Williams believes that such an attitude from a starter shows that he has already accepted defeat. Now that the Lakers are down three, there’s very little chance they’ll be able to win this series. In fact, going by the dominance of the Nuggets over the opponent, the Lakers would be lucky if they don’t get swept again.