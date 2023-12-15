Ex-FIA President Slams Mohammed Ben Sulayem for ‘Unfounded’ Claims About His Tenure – “I Knew Who My Successor Was”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been on the wrong end of controversies often in the past two years. One such incident involved the FIA president making critical remarks about his predecessor Jean Todt’s presidency, alleging undisclosed financial issues. Nevertheless, the seriousness of these accusations has now prompted the former FIA President to address the matter exclusively with L’Equipe.

Until this point, Todt had maintained silence on the entire issue. However, in his recent interview, the 77-year-old said as quoted by Motorsport.com, “I wasn’t surprised, I knew who my successor was. I know the character.”

Todt’s recent comments are a response to statements made by Mohammed Ben Sulayem last year. Sulayem indicated that upon assuming the presidency, he confronted a financial problem resulting in a deficit even before the pandemic, estimating the figures at over $20 million. However, to clarify his position, Todt has now provided a comprehensive explanation, deeming these claims unfounded.

According to the former Ferrari boss, the deficit encountered by the FIA in 2021 was a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis. During this period, Todt emphasized his diligent efforts to ensure the survival of both the governing body and F1.

The Frenchman also asserted that he successfully managed the finances of the FIA, leaving the sport in a significantly improved position. Summing up, Todt concluded by stating, “When I left, there must have been more than 250 million euro in reserves.”

How did the period under Jean Todt differ from Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s era?

Jean Todt, who previously led Ferrari from 1994 to 2008, then assumed the role of FIA president from 2009 to 2021. According to Todt, every decision during his presidency received approval from the senate and world councils, emphasizing a collaborative approach, in contrast to Ben Sulayem’s management.

Notably, the ongoing disagreements between F1 and FIA unequivocally support the weight of Todt’s statement. Nevertheless, now that Sulayem has dragged Todt’s name by leveling substantial financial allegations, Todt has opted to share his perspective.

When asked whether he felt irritated by Ben Sulayem openly criticizing his leadership, the 77-year-old said, “No, it doesn’t matter to me. And then it’s smoke.”

Subsequently, Todt also revealed his guiding principles within organizations, expressing a commitment to welcoming fresh starts without criticizing the previous chapter. In addition, he underscored his consistent practice of refraining from making negative comments upon leaving roles at Peugeot, Ferrari, or the FIA.

As the Frenchman delved further into the discussion, he provided additional insights into the financial aspects of the FIA during his tenure. He said, “The reality is what I just told you. And I will add something regarding the revenues of the FIA: it was under my presidency that the Hundred Year Agreement and Concorde Agreements between the FIA and F1 were renegotiated before Liberty Media became the owner of the FOM.”

Nevertheless, in his closing statements, the ex-Ferrari chief highlighted a noteworthy observation, stressing a clear increase in the Federation’s earnings compared to earlier periods. Additionally, he pointed out a notable change in the trajectory of the present FIA leadership led by Ben Sulayem. Allegedly, Ben Sulayem has faced backlash from different factions in Formula 1 regarding his handling of issues within the sport.