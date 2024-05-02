Davante Adams Lists Down Reasons Why Young WRs Are NFL Ready Coming Out of College

Wide receivers have always played a crucial role in the offense and their impact on the field has been instrumental throughout NFL history. While stats may suggest that the greatest wide receivers emerged after 1985, the truth is that exceptional talent has graced the NFL long before that. Nevertheless, Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams believes the fresh talent in wide receivers fulfills league standards and this evolution has come with changes in training methods.

The star wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders recently appeared on his teammate Maxx Crosby’s podcast ‘The Rush,’ where he detailed why he believes the WR position has evolved over the years. Adams attributes such a change to various factors including new training methods and an evolved style of play.

“In my career so far being in the league, I think guys are more NFL-ready coming out now, especially at these big schools,” Adams shared. “A lot of it could be attributed to more Pro-style offenses, but it’s also the 7-on-7s and all that stuff. These dudes are getting more well-rounded.”

Adams reflected on his high school days at Palo Alto High School before 2011, where training was primarily focused on workouts and team activities. Yet, today’s high schoolers have access to professional coaches who specialize in NFL-style drills, helping them refine their skills at a much earlier age.

“The way that they’re throwing the ball in college now is different,” Adams explained. “When I first got in the league, there were only a few guys dominating every year. Now, it’s a new guy every year, whether it’s a rookie or someone who’s been in the league for a couple of years.”

While on the podcast, Adams acknowledged the shift in the passing game and the emergence of new talent each season. At the same time, he highlighted the advantages high schoolers have these days and claimed it was not the same for him.

Davante Adams Struggled Through High School

Having spent a decade in the league with two great teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams has earned his place as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. With achievements like being a two-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader (in 2020 and 2022) and impressive career statistics as of 2023—872 receptions, 10,781 receiving yards, and 95 receiving touchdowns—Adams has proven himself on the field.

However, like many young athletes, balancing academics and athletics wasn’t easy for Adams, especially during his high school years.

“I didn’t take care of my academics early in high school the way I should have, so I was playing catchup the last two years,” Adams revealed. “I was taking eight classes my Junior and Senior year, and then when I graduated, I had to take a summer school course to still get into Fresno State.”

Despite the setbacks, he remained determined to follow his dreams.

“While they were in training camp, I was literally in t-shirt and jeans on the sideline waiting for my Clearing House [stuff] to go through,” he recalled. “That’s why I ended up redshirting that year.”

However, even though the adversities threatened to overwhelm him, Adams stayed true to his purpose of playing football.

“I want to make sure I didn’t make the same mistake as I did in high school,” he explained. “You know what? I’m going to just stick to football. Like, this is what’s going to eventually do it for me.”

Adams’s journey proves that success requires dedication, both on and off the field. Being considered elite in the NFL doesn’t happen by accident, and Davante Adams is a living example. As a second-round pick at No. 53, he dedicated himself to the sport, continuously improving to become a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro.