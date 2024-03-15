“Like Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt”: Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko’s Bond Compared to Ferrari Duo’s Inseparable Friendship

Max Verstappen publicly stated that he could not think of continuing at Red Bull without Helmut Marko, signifying the close bond they share. Now, Formula Passion published a report, where the close bond between Verstappen and Marko is being compared to Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt’s friendship.

Advertisement

Schumacher joined Ferrari in 1996, two years after Todt became their manager. From the very get-go, this partnership was destined to be successful. Together, they kickstarted one of F1 history’s most dominant spells. Schumacher won the world championships in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004. He became a legend in F1, one of the greatest drivers of all time, and was on top of the motorsport world, as was Todt.

Advertisement

Fast forward to 2024 and Todt and Schumacher remain close friends. Even though Schumacher hasn’t made a public appearance since his skiing accident in 2013, Todt is one of the few people allowed to visit the seven-time world champion’s home.

Formula Passion reports that the bond between Marko and Verstappen is “like Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt”. Earlier this season, Marko was put under investigation by Red Bull. When rumors of him getting the sack emerged, Verstappen (as reported by Sky Sports) insisted that “there would be a problem” if the Austrian left.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen’s bond

When Verstappen was just 16 years old, he got his first F1 shot. He joined Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s sister team. And it was none other than Marko, who got him into the sport. Just a year later, he managed to sign for Red Bull, and since winning his debut race in Spain in 2016, he changed the landscape of F1 forever.

Throughout the years, Verstappen has gotten closer and closer with Marko. The latter, known for his eye for talent, has mentored and nurtured the Dutchman, who today, is a three-time world champion. In fact, Verstappen wants Marko, wherever he goes.

Advertisement

When reports of Marko’s suspension were ramping up, both were linked to Mercedes. Team principal Toto Wolff also offered both entities a place at the Silver Arrows.

Fortunately for Red Bull, Verstappen and Marko will continue with them for now. However, if internal issues keep plaguing team morale, we could see a shock transfer soon.