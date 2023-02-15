Ex-Premier League Footballer Once Fought With an Electrician for Lewis Hamilton’s Ex-Girlfriend

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest and most popular F1 drivers of all time. His star status means that he is also very famous away from the F1 track, which means that he is in close touch with many celebrities.

In terms of relationships, Hamilton has dated some huge names in the past like Nicole Scherzinger, Nicki Minaj, and Barbara Palvin. Another woman Hamilton was in a relationship with was former Miss England, Danielle Lloyd.

Hamilton’s relationship with Lloyd goes way back as they dated when the former was not even an F1 driver. Hamilton and Lloyd were together for six months back in 2002, when the future 7-time World Champion was trying to pave his way into F1 by competing in Formula 3.

Hamilton’s relationship with Llyod was not particularly controversial, but the latter did come under the spotlight multiple times in the coming few years.

When former Premier League player fought for Lewis Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend

Danielle Llyod dated Hamilton for only six months, but she is one of the most followed celebrities in England. Hence, when she got into a relationship with Michael O’Neal, it became big news.

O’Neal was an electrician who met Lloyd at the gym, where he offered her a ‘squats’ lesson. They soon got into a very serious relationship and just six months later, O’Neal proposed to her. This was a pairing that was heavily covered by the tabloids and magazines all over England.

However, the pair came under the spotlight mainly when O’Neal fought with former Premier League footballer Jamie O’Hara. O’Hara is a player who has played for top-flight English clubs like Tottenham Hotspur FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.

Why did O’Neal fight with O’Hara?

Before getting married to O’Neal, Lloyd was married to the former Premier League footballer from 2012 to 2014. When the two men met, however, they got into a huge fight.

Danielle Lloyd smooches fiance Michael O’Neill on the beach in bikini https://t.co/0q0DHlR68B pic.twitter.com/XwEmSnqFMb — The Sun (@TheSun) June 10, 2018

In 2016, O’Neal and O’Hara had a physical altercation. They got into a fight because of an argument about something related to car seats, but it seems as though it escalated into the former accusing the latter of having an affair. According to O’Neal, O’Hara was involved in a ‘threesome’ while still married to her.

Despite this fight, Lloyd publicly took O’Neal’s side and called her husband ‘a rock’ for always being there for her, as reported by The Sun.