Charles Leclerc Doesn’t Rule Out Lewis Hamilton From 2023 Championship Fight

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain celebrates coming in second place in the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc is undoubtedly a front-runner in the 2023 Championship battle. Leclerc had a strong start to the 2022 season but lost the title race to Max Verstappen after his campaign lost steam.

The Monegasque will hope to end Verstappen’s 2-year dominance as he prepares for a new challenge. And if the SF-23 and Fred Vasseur’s leadership work their magic, Leclerc will be a strong contender for the title.

However, the 5-time Grand Prix winner believes the new season will have more than two contenders, unlike last season. And he does not rule out the possibility of Lewis Hamilton returning back stronger.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Does Not Want to Focus on Breaking Michael Schumacher’s Record of 7 Titles

Charles Warns Ferrari of a Strong Mercedes Resurgence

Charles Leclerc isn’t ready to dismiss Max Verstappen and Red Bull being the favourites this season. But Leclerc believes Mercedes will be a tough opponent, especially seven-time World Champion Hamilton.

The Mercedes superstar had an uneventful 2022, struggling to find pace in the car and finishing the season winless. But Leclerc predicts a motivated Hamilton cannot be ruled out if he has a fast car.

First laps for SF-23 pic.twitter.com/yMyF9RtJw5 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 14, 2023

Leclerc pointed out who will give a tough fight in 2023. He stated, “Lewis will always be a possibility for the title fight. He’ll be there if he has a car to fight with.”

Leclerc believes Hamilton is setting his eyes on his 8th record title. He adds, “We must not overlook what he has accomplished in the sport, and we saw repeatedly last year that he still has it.”

He stressed that Mercedes’ good second-half performances and their win in Brazil had motivated them. And Ferrari must take them seriously.

Also Read: George Russell Doesn’t Think Beating Lewis Hamilton in 2022 Was Worth It

Charles Leclerc feels positive about SF-23

Ferrari unveiled their 2023 challenger on February 14th from their facility in Maranello. Post the reveal, Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took the new SF-23 for a couple of laps around the Fiorano circuit. The Monegasque drove the car in front of the charged Tifosis. And his feedback on the new car is that it “feels good.”

Oh how we missed @Charles_Leclerc and @Carlossainz55‘s banter We think they are a fan of the new car! #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/E6IwpndwK2 — Formula 1 (@F1) February 14, 2023

Leclerc was satisfied with the car’s initial run and claimed the transition from Simulator to SF-23 was pretty smooth. He conveyed his feedback to the engineers about the car.

The Monegasque feels the engineers have done a good job addressing last year’s shortfalls. But the job from now on is to focus on winning.

Leclerc and Ferrari hope to better their P2 finish and secure the first title in 16 years. He and Sainz will be back in the SF-23 during the F1 pre-season Test in Bahrain from 23 -25.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz Reveals Charles Leclerc’s Unusual Nickname During Ferrari SF-23 Shakedown