Ex-Team Boss Explains the Art That Max Verstappen Has Perfected in His Run for Titles

To dominate a race in F1, one has to have the entire weekend work out perfectly for them. A team and the driver need to make sure that everything from their strategies to tire management to each turn are inch-perfect. But then to dominate almost every race for over two seasons, one has to perfect each element the way Max Verstappen and Red Bull have. A lot of elements need to come together for such a dominion. However, according to former F1 team boss Paul Stoddart, Verstappen has perfected one element that supersedes all others.

Advertisement

“He has perfected the art of just looking forward. If he has achieved an achievement, it is immediately in the past for him. He immediately focuses on the next race, on the future. That’s what makes him so good,” said Stoddart as quoted by Dutch Motorsport.

Stoddart then recalled the time when Max Verstappen was only six and his father, Jos Verstappen, used to drive for his team. Despite the stark contrast in age and experience, Max beat his father in an F1 simulator. Even back then, Max did not focus much on his achievements and kept looking forward.

Advertisement

The importance of not staying stuck on one’s achievements is one not a lot of people realize. It allows one to start working on achieving their next goal and keeps them focused on the bigger picture.

With Verstappen, once he wins a race, it immediately becomes his past, and he starts working on the next one. Hence, Stoddart believes that this is the reason behind the Dutchman’s continued dominance.

Verstappen has broken several records in F1 and looks set to break plenty more. At 26, the three-time world champion doesn’t have a lot left to achieve aside from what fans refer to as ‘side missions.’ Hence, he is already contemplating retiring from F1.

What would Max Verstappen do if he stepped away from F1?

All his life, Max Verstappen has known little else away from racing. When the Red Bull driver is not racing in real life, he is busy doing so in the sim world. An avid gamer, Verstappen has a knack for sim racing and wants to build the realm into something much bigger than it currently is.

Advertisement

Verstappen owns a sim team himself called Team Redline. With more exposure and investment, he hopes to build a ladder for sim racers to have a chance of getting into the real racing world. Furthermore, the 26-year-old also has plans to invest in a GT3 team under Verstappen.com Racing’s banner.

Amid the growing calendar of F1 and the increasing marketing obligations, Verstappen is starting to feel disconnected from the sport. Verstappen has a lot of things that he is working on for the future, and the burning out from F1’s demands is not something he is on board with.

He also hopes to race in the IndyCar and Le Mans series while he is still in his prime. Most importantly, the Dutchman wants to be able to spend time with his loved ones and go on vacations whenever he wants.