Ex-Team Boss Proposes $50 Million Plan for Toto Wolff to Poach Oscar Piastri Before Lewis Hamilton Departs

To assist Mercedes in their search for Lewis Hamilton‘s replacement, former team boss Peter Windsor has suggested a surprising candidate to fill the 7x world champion’s place. Windsor suggests that Oscar Piastri could be a fitting successor to Hamilton. However, given Piastri’s existing long-term contract with McLaren, one may wonder how Windsor envisions this transition. To address this, Windsor has proposed a strategic move inspired by Formula 1’s history. He suggests that Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team could consider paying a hefty $50 million fee to Mclaren to secure Piastri’s services.

Advertisement

Expanding on this topic on his YouTube channel, Windsor said, ” If I was Toto, what would I do is to try to put Oscar Piastri in there (Mercedes). I’d get him on a four- five-year deal.”

Advertisement

Later, while discussing the strategic move, Windsor acknowledged Piastri’s current contract situation. He said, “He’s[Piastri] under mega-contract at McLaren. Of course, he is, but there’s a price for everything. Let’s say, for example, $50 million that Mercedes paid McLaren for the services of Oscar Piastri to release him that’s not a bad deal.”

Windsor further acknowledges that the proposed idea could also be advantageous for Oscar Piastri. He presents an intriguing rationale, suggesting that Mercedes may not consider George Russell to be the next Lewis Hamilton in terms of capability. Therefore, pairing Kimi Antonelli with Piastri could provide the team with a sense of stability.

Wrapping up, Windsor adds that McLaren’s CEO, Zak Brown, also wouldn’t view this development negatively. While providing the rationale, Windsor highlighted that Zak Brown’s commitment lies with Lando Norris as McLaren’s future. Given that Piastri would likely be a strong rival to Norris, Brown may find the offer of $50 million from Wolff enticing and might subsequently agree to Piastri’s transfer to Mercedes.

What is Toto Wolff’s and the team’s reaction to the hunt for Lewis Hamilton’s successor?

Mercedes finds itself with an empty seat for the 2025 season following Lewis Hamilton’s decision to switch teams. In response, Toto Wolff has stated that the team will take a measured approach and won’t rush to find a new teammate for George Russell.

In 2025, numerous drivers will become available on the grid as their contracts expire. One obvious contender is Carlos Sainz, who could be a straightforward swap if Mercedes deems him their top choice.

Advertisement

However, Sainz has long been associated with Sauber, particularly as Audi is set to take over the team in 2026. It is because the 29-year-old is seen as a potential driver by the German organization. Another potential candidate is Sebastian Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of 2022 but hasn’t ruled out a return, citing motivation dependent on the challenge.

Alongside him, notable names such as Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo, and Valtteri Bottas are also being considered as replacements for Hamilton. However, amidst the array of options, many experts speculate that Mercedes might consider promoting their junior driver prodigy, Kimi Antonelli.

The 17-year-old Italian driver has achieved tremendous success, dominating the junior racing circuits. After flourishing in the junior categories, he joined the Mercedes junior program in 2019 and is now set to compete in Formula 2 with the Prema team. Does this mean Mercedes and Toto Wolff are thinking of making a “bold” move with this young talent?