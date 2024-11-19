Ex-W Series Driver Blames ‘Stubborn’ F2 Bosses for F1 Having No Female Drivers

Abbie Eaton gives a thumbs up prior to the W Series race qualification on May 7, 2022 at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Why are there no female F1 drivers on the grid? This is a question that has become ever-more popular among fans of the sport, but there is no clear answer. A pretty logical explanation, however, was put forward by former W Series driver Abbie Eaton, who warned listeners that they may ‘not like’ the answer.

Eaton, who competed in W-Series in 2021 and 2022, blamed the F2 bosses. While the lack of a direct relationship between that and F1 may confuse many, she highlighted the ‘glass ceiling’ that women aren’t able to break.

There is no power steering in F2, and for female drivers, handling a car without one, especially higher up in the Formula categories, gets difficult. “F2 bosses just won’t (get cars with power steering),” Eaton insisted.

“There have been conversations of why there aren’t females on the grid, and these conversations will happen like ‘you need to put power steering in your cars.’ And they go (Eaton shakes her head) there’s no need for power steering,” the 32-year-old revealed to BackSeat Drivers.

Both F2 and F3 cars are significantly slower than F1, but what many have failed to realize is that the jump up the ladder in the feeder series is also massive. While female drivers have managed to enter F3, none have yet been deemed worthy enough to take the next step up.

For women, who find it difficult to make a mark in motorsports regardless of talent, it is virtually impossible to get into F1 without first competing in F2. The even more ironic thing is that all F1 drivers use power steering.

Not having power-steering is simply a way for the F2 bosses to cut costs, something Eaton insists has limited female drivers with the talent to succeed over the years. The last woman to have driven in F2 was Tatiana Calderon in 2019. She finished 22nd in the standings with zero points.