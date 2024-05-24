Extremely Self-critical Lando Norris Unveils What Would He Ask Ayrton Senna if He Could Meet Him

McLaren is paying a special tribute to Ayrton Senna in the 2024 Monaco GP weekend, with a livery and new colors dedicated to the three-time world champion, who played a huge role in inspiring a generation of drivers. Lando Norris, who claims that Senna is one of his heroes, appeared for an interview on Friday where he spoke about a hypothetical meet-up with the late great Brazilian.

When asked what he would ask Senna if he ever met him, Norris simply said, “I would probably ask him if he cared what other people thought.”

This question comes in a day and age where F1 drivers’ every move catches the public eye. They are immensely popular – some of the most recognizable athletes in the world – and what they do or say, is subject to criticism and scrutiny, more often than not.

“if you could meet the legendary ayrton senna, what would you ask him?”

Norris too, is often believed to be very self-critical, which according to experts has hampered a lot of his races. Earlier this month, he won his first-ever F1 race at the 110th time of asking. However, there were moments where he could have emerged victorious in the past, only for him to throw it away due to mistakes.

Today, however, Norris looks to have morphed into a more complete driver. Additionally, his win in Miami instilled more confidence in him, as he looks to add more to his column before the season ends.

Lando Norris’ maiden win fuels bigger ambitions

Norris signed a new contract with McLaren ahead of the 2024 season because he believed in the team’s ability to field a race-winning car. In the sixth race of the campaign, the Bristol-born driver made that happen.

Now that he has tasted victory, Norris doesn’t want to stop. McLaren still isn’t quite as strong as Red Bull, but the upgrades they brought in May are working wonders.

Norris got the better of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in Florida, and in Imola, was just 0.7 seconds behind the Dutchman. Currently in Monaco, the Briton will be hoping for a similarly good performance, to grab his second win of the 2024 season, and his career.