F1 2023 Engine Suppliers: Which Team Uses Which Power Unit This Season?

The power unit is one of the most impact aspects that separate F1 teams. A strong engine is a must for the top teams as no matter how good their drivers are, they too can only outperform the car to a certain extent. With that in mind, here is a look at the power units the teams are using for the 2023 F1 season.

At the moment, Formula 1 has four engine manufacturers: Honda, Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault. Three of them (Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault) also have their work teams.

Other than supplying power units to their works team, Mercedes also supplies engines to McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams. As for Ferrari, they provide engines to their works team, Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing.

Honda, which does not have a works team, supplies their power units to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri. Meanwhile, Alpine does not have any customers currently and supplies their engines only to their works team, Alpine.

The full list is given below:

Rank Team Engine 1 Red Bull Racing Honda 2 Mercedes Mercedes 3 Ferrari Ferrari 4 McLaren Mercedes 5 Aston Martin Mercedes 6 Alpine Renault 7 Haas Ferrari 8 Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari 9 Williams Mercedes 10 AlphaTauri Honda

Also Read: McLaren Publicly Lied About Informing Daniel Ricciardo That They Had Talks with Oscar Piastri Before Summer Break

2026 season could witness a huge shake-up with new engine suppliers

The FIA has revealed that a total of six engine manufacturers have signed up to provide power units from the 2026 season onwards when there will be significant rule changes.

While the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda will continue to provide engines for the teams, the likes of Red Bull Ford and Audi will also join in.

With the availability of more engine providers, there could be a massive shake-up on the grid as the teams will have more options.

It is pertinent to note that the number of engine suppliers for the 2026 season could also increase if teams like Aston Martin decide to produce their own power units.

Previously, several reports emerged that the British outfit was evaluating its strategic options before they come to the conclusion of whether it would be in its best interests to produce its own engines or not.

Elsewhere, McLaren team principal Zak Brown is already believed to have held talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner about potentially changing his team’s engine from Mercedes to Red Bull Ford for the 2026 season.

Also Read: F1 Champagne 2023: Price and Details of Ferrari Champagne Sprayed by Podium Winners