Aston Martin Engine Supplier?: From Which Manufacturer Aston Martin Takes Its Power Unit

The F1 2023 season is already underway, and if there is one team that has caught the attention of the entire paddock is Aston Martin. After showing incredible pace during pre-season testing, the British team seem to have carried forward their momentum to this weekend’s season opener in Bahrain.

Considering that Aston Martin finished seventh in the Constructors’ Championship last year, many are wondering who provides their power unit.

Who is Aston Martin F1’s engine supplier?

Even though there have been reports that Aston Martin is keen on supplying their own engines, the same will not be possible before the 2026 season.

Until then, the British team will receive power unit supplies from the Mercedes F1 team. McLaren is the other team that receives its engines from the Silver Arrows.

On the other hand, Ferrari provides power units to Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing, while Honda provides engines to Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.

2026 rule changes could mean that more teams provide their own engines

As things stand, F1 has four engine manufacturers: Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda. Three of these engine manufacturers (Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault) also have their works teams.

However, with F1 set to change the rules from the 2026 season onwards, more teams could look to produce their own power units.

Aston Martin’s new team principal Mike Krack has already confirmed that the team is considering possibly producing their own engines from the 2026 season onwards.

While speaking to the media ahead of last season, Krack had said (as quoted by racingnews365.com), “I think it’s normal for brands like Aston Martin that, if there are new power unit regulations, you have a look into them.”

He had also added that the team was cognizant that more of their competitors might also consider becoming engine suppliers as the timeline was realistic.

Aston Martin makes headlines during Friday’s Free Practice Sessions

Even though it is still very early in the season to come to conclusions, the early signs have definitely suggested that Aston Martin could be a force to reckon with this year.

Fernando Alonso not only clocked the second-fastest lap time during free practice one, but he also followed that up with the quickest lap time in free practice two.

Aston Martin tells Stroll to compromise T1 to have more speed for T2, Stroll replies: “I can’t man, I can’t. With the hands.” 😬#F1 #BahrainGP 🇧🇭 — Autosport (@autosport) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll recorded the sixth-fastest time in the other Aston Martin in both practice sessions.

