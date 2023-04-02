‘What is That?’: Arthur Leclerc Has Hilarious Interaction With His Fans Involving His Brother Charles

Formula 2 driver Arthur Leclerc recently had a hilarious interaction with some fans at the Australian Grand Prix. A fan had requested the 22-year-old to sign a huge cardboard image of his older brother Charles Leclerc.

While he had no problem signing his brother’s image, Arthur did seem to have been slightly taken aback by how big the image was. On receiving the image of his brother’s face, Arthur asked the fan, “What is that”? The video seems to have been well received by fans, who have given it over 32k likes in just over a day.

Fans react to Arthur Leclerc’s hilarious reaction

Fans on social media seem to have enjoyed the hilarious interaction involving Arthur Leclerc as several of them took to Twitter and posted laughing emojis.

Charles Leclerc and Arthur have contrasting weekends

Arthur Leclerc and Charles Leclerc witnessed contrasting emotions during their respective races in Australia. Arthur on the one hand was ecstatic to clinch his maiden F2 podium and emerge as the highest rookie in the championship.

On the other hand, the Australian Grand Prix for Charles was far from ideal. The 25-year-old Monegasque found himself on the back foot for the entire weekend as he not only had a poor qualifying but also a disastrous race.

After qualifying seventh on the grid, the Ferrari driver had it all to do if he was to clinch a decent result for the team. In the process of making things right, Charles made contact with Lance Stroll on the very first lap of the race.

The contact was enough to take him out of the race, resulting in him failing to score points for the second race of the season. His previous DNF came in the season opener in Bahrain when he failed to finish the race due to a control electronics issue.

As a result of these disastrous results, Charles finds himself having the worst start to an F1 season. The 25-year-old has just scored six points thanks to a seventh-place finish in Saudi Arabia.

Consequently of these disappointing results, he finds himself tenth in the championship, 14 points behind his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz (20) and a whopping 63 points behind reigning champion Max Verstappen.

His results so far have been a complete contrast to the outstanding season he had last year when he finished second only to Verstappen. Charles will now hope he and the team can have a better race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place from April 28 to 30.