mobile app bar

F1 and LEGO Sign Partnership Deal, Reveal F1-Inspired Products Awaiting Launch

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 and LEGO Sign Partnership Deal, Reveal F1-Inspired Products Awaiting Launch

Credits: NurPhoto

Formula 1 and LEGO have joined hands in a partnership that will see the world of F1 being represented in the iconic LEGO blocks in a never-seen-before and engaging way. The partnership is due to come into effect from 2025 onwards.

As per the press release, the partnership is going to give birth to a whole new line of products. These include Lego sets, activities on the LEGO Group’s digital platforms, and engaging activities and fun zones during Grand Prix weekends.

The Chief Commercial Officer of F1, Emily Prazer, explained, “Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play.”

The worlds of Formula 1 and LEGO have intertwined many times in the past. For instance, the current LEGO line of sets features a very varied range of F1 cars that fans can build and revel in irrespective of their age.

The current line of Speed Champions sets includes cars from Mercedes, McLaren, and Aston Martin. In 2024, the LEGO Group also paid homage to the legendary Ayrton Senna with a LEGO Icons set of the McLaren MP 4/4.

F1 and LEGO want to build an engaging platform for rising young fanbase

One of the reasons cited by F1 and LEGO for this partnership is the rising populace of F1 fans who are aged between 8-12. As it turns out, there are about four million fans in that age bracket. The idea behind this partnership is to give these fans the perfect avenue to explore the world of F1 in an engaging and informative way.

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of The LEGO Group, said, “It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1.”

The details of the full product catalog and release dates are yet to be announced. However, fans should expect to hear more about this exciting partnership in due course.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these