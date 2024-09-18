F1 and LEGO Sign Partnership Deal, Reveal F1-Inspired Products Awaiting Launch

Formula 1 and LEGO have joined hands in a partnership that will see the world of F1 being represented in the iconic LEGO blocks in a never-seen-before and engaging way. The partnership is due to come into effect from 2025 onwards.

As per the press release, the partnership is going to give birth to a whole new line of products. These include Lego sets, activities on the LEGO Group’s digital platforms, and engaging activities and fun zones during Grand Prix weekends.

The Chief Commercial Officer of F1, Emily Prazer, explained, “Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play.”

Formula 1 and @LEGO_Group to launch a range of F1-inspired LEGO products for builders of all ages, as part of new partnership starting in 2025. For more information read below: https://t.co/RHR6aF49KV pic.twitter.com/mUGsS78a58 — F1 Media (@F1Media) September 18, 2024

The worlds of Formula 1 and LEGO have intertwined many times in the past. For instance, the current LEGO line of sets features a very varied range of F1 cars that fans can build and revel in irrespective of their age.

The current line of Speed Champions sets includes cars from Mercedes, McLaren, and Aston Martin. In 2024, the LEGO Group also paid homage to the legendary Ayrton Senna with a LEGO Icons set of the McLaren MP 4/4.

F1 and LEGO want to build an engaging platform for rising young fanbase

One of the reasons cited by F1 and LEGO for this partnership is the rising populace of F1 fans who are aged between 8-12. As it turns out, there are about four million fans in that age bracket. The idea behind this partnership is to give these fans the perfect avenue to explore the world of F1 in an engaging and informative way.

Introducing the life sized LEGO W14 hand-built with over 190,000 LEGO bricks pic.twitter.com/BEj9qsPT5o — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 5, 2024

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of The LEGO Group, said, “It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of LEGO creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1.”

The details of the full product catalog and release dates are yet to be announced. However, fans should expect to hear more about this exciting partnership in due course.