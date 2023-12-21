MrBeast Joins the Lego Fortnite Universe: What Do We Know So Far?

Lego Fortnite keeps on growing in content as Epic Games adds a new Frosted MrBeast skin following the original. The collaboration with the internet star was first announced on December 14, 2023, and it added various outfit options to the battle royale. Moreover, players who have already purchased the first released skin can grab the Lego model free of charge.

The MrBeast bundle arrives at Fortnite with an 1800 V-Bucks bundle alongside a “Zany” exclusive emote for 500 V-Bucks. The following are the contents that are included with the bundle for the Battle Royale game:

MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe

Beast Backdrop Wrap

Prize Package Back Bling (Included with MrBeast6000 Outfit)

Beast Claw Pickaxe

Wrapped and revved Glider

Beast Blastin’ Emote

MrBeast6000 Outfit was also released in Chapter 4: Season 1 and can be purchased once available in the store. Moreover, there will be three types of skin sets for the celebrity, one anime-styled (MrBeast6000), one classic Fortnite-styled, and lastly, Lego-styled.

Epic Games officially announced that both MrBeast and MrBeast6000 Outfits will have their own matching accessories. The newly added skins can be purchased through the in-game store and will be permanently available once purchased.

Please note that buying MrBeast skin also gives a free Lego redesign, and doesn’t need to be purchased separately. All you have to do is link your Epic Games account with your Lego Account to see the added content in the survival game.

How to obtain the MrBeast skin in Lego Fortnite

Epic Games has also introduced a collaboration with MrBeast by adding a new skin in Fortnite with a LEGO version. This is the first time the internet celebrity will make an appearance in the game universe and fans are pumped up.

If you’re a fan of the YouTuber, you might feel the need to buy either of the two outfit sets. To assist with that, we have created this short guide for you. Just follow along with the steps we have provided:

If you’re buying for the first time, you have to purchase V-Bucks to get the skin. V-Bucks are crucial to Fortnite as they manage the in-game economy. Open the game and you’ll see the V-Bucks section on top and click on it.

Choose a top-up of your liking and complete the purchase process using your preferred method. This will add the currency to your profile.

Head over to Item Shop, and scroll down to find the MrBeast section. Select the skin of your liking and purchase it by using your V-Bucks.

This is how you can purchase the MrBeast skin for Fortnite and receive the alternate Lego skin. If you don’t see the skin in the survival game, then make sure you link your account.