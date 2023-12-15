How can you build and drive a car in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite has a huge open world, and exploration might get tedious without a car. There are many ways to create a vehicle using tires, but there is no concrete steering wheel yet. Thus, players have to depend on steering the vehicles using switches.

There have been accidental reveals about steering in the game, so a more efficient build might be possible later in the future. If you’re in desperate need of a form of transportation, then building a Metro system is more viable. For free roam purposes, a car is still a better option.

You can build a car in LEGO Fortnite, but the designs aren’t that great yet. Thus we have made this detailed guide on how you can create a functioning vehicle in the survival game.

What is the use of a car in LEGO Fortnite, can you build different types of cars in the game?

To specify a car in LEGO Fortnite, it is a movable object with four wheels and jet boosters for roaming the world. But of course, a car is not effective if cannot be steered. Since there is no option to do so, players have to be creative with their approach.

In the early game, you can also use big land vehicles to break big objects which yield a lot of rewards. However, just make sure not to hit any animals as it might break the engine.

The possibilities for building a vehicle are limitless as it depends on the imagination of the player. So, the community has managed to build carts, flying machines, and a working metro system. All these vehicles use switches for controls, so their uses are still limited.

What are the materials needed to build a car in LEGO Fortnite?

To build a car in LEGO Fortnite, the components needed are Wheels, Thrusters, Dynamic Foundations, and Activation Switches. Here’s how you can find the materials required to build a land vehicle:

Wheels

There are two types of Wheels in LEGO Fortnite, one small and one large. The main resource required to build it is Flexwood. Flexwood can be gathered from the Cactus present in the Dry Valley. Break them using your axe to extract them. To get Flexwood Rods, simply use the Lumber Mill to transform them. The components needed to build the Wheels are as follows:

Small Wheel: 1x Flexwood Rod, 1x Flexwood

Large Wheel: 1x Flexwood Rod, 2x Flexwood

Thrusters

To build a Thruster you require Wooden Rods, which can be made by putting Wood in a Lumber Mill. The other component needed to craft a Thruster is Blast Powder which you can gather by killing Pirate Skeletons, Chests, and Llamas. Bear in mind that Pirate Skeletons just like the regular ones spawn at night, so you will need to venture out during that time to gather the component. It is advisable to carry a Torch during night time as it both gives you vision and keeps you warm during that time. It is also needed to craft a Thruster. The components to build a Torch are 3x Wood and 5x Vine. Just like Wheels, there are two variants and both of their crafting components are:

Small Thruster: 1x Wooden Rod, 1x Blast Powder, 1x Torch

Big Thruster: 3x Wooden Rod, 2x Blast Powder, 1x Torch

Dynamic Foundations

Dynamic Foundation is the only one you should care about since using any other type of flooring does not work with a car in LEGO Fortnite. To build a Dynamic Foundation, you need to gather Flexwood. Crafting it requires 4 pieces of Flexwood, so gather them accordingly.

Activation Switches

Activation Switches are important for controlling the vehicle you’ve built. To build it, you’ll require 1 piece of Wood and 1 piece of Blast Powder. To get Wood, simply punch trees or gather twigs. For Blast Powder, the most efficient and reliable way of acquiring them is to eliminate Pirate Skeletons at night.

A detailed guide on how to build and drive a car in LEGO Fortnite

We will explain the mechanics of building a car in LEGO Fortnite based on Perfect Score’s method on steerable vehicles. Since there is no Steering Wheel in the game yet, this method is effective and easier to build. Later you can use your imagination to create a design of your choice, just don’t make it too bulky. With that said, find a flat ground and proceed with the tutorial as follows:

Step 1:

Place a Dynamic Foundation on a flat surface to begin with. On the front end, place Castle Half Wall 05 on the black edge of the Dynamic Foundation. On either end of the wall, place two Castle Corners. This will provide structural integrity to the engine system and avoid breakage.

Step 2:

Leaving a 2×2 gap from Castle Corners, place two Yellow Wall 01 on each end. Block this unit by placing four Elegant Railings and making a wall. Place two Castle Corners on top of each Yellow Wall 01 to form a tower. Finish this tower by placing Castle Floor 03 on top.

Step 3:

Just below the Castle Floor 03s, place two small thrusters pointing inwards. The thrust generated from these would be crucial for turning the vehicle. Place two Activation Switches at the center of each Castle Corner which will help you turn the vehicle. After completing this unit, break the Yellow Wall 01, and let it fall. (Now each of these thrusters can be used separately.)

Step 4:

Place an Activation Switch on the center of the Dynamic Foundation, this will activate the unit separately. At the back end, place a Railing followed by a Big Thruster at the center to give it forward thrust.

Step 5:

To finish off the build, place four Big Wheels on each corner to make it movable. Place these wheels alternatively, or else the car might roll off the ground. You can customize the body to your liking but do not make it too bulky.

To start the car in LEGO Fortnite, get on it and toggle the Activation Switch present on the Dynamic Foundation. Once it starts going forward, use the switches on the Railing Wall to turn it. Since it uses the physics system in the game, toggling the left switch will make the vehicle go right, and vice versa. Keep in mind, don’t hit the car on living forms as it might break the turning unit.