F1 boss draws similarities between Michael Schumacher and 30 GP winner Max Verstappen

F1 boss compares Max Verstappen with Michael Schumacher and is thankful to the former for bringing the racing spirit to the Netherlands.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali enjoyed the Dutch GP and has drawn comparisons between the local hero Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher.

Domenicali was overjoyed after F1 was able to produce a high-level event in Zandvoort this weekend. Recalling his first experience of the Dutch circuit, he admitted that at the time he had not expected F1 to ever return to Zandvoort.

But that was turned around by Verstappen. Crediting the reigning champion for the successful weekend for F1, Domenicali said, “Verstappen has been able to rekindle the racing fire in the Netherlands.”

Comparing his stardom with F1 legend Michael Schumacher, the F1 boss said that the Dutchman is still very young but has proven to be a champion and attracts a lot of people.

“I almost said Michael earlier, instead of Max, because in his time Schumacher also showed how important it is to be such a superstar. Someone who can create something unique anywhere in the world. Max is starting to do that now too.”

Max Verstappen is proud to be Dutch after taking victory at home

Verstappen claimed the 30th GP win of his career with his impressive performance at the Dutch GP. But he admits that it was not straightforward racing for him.

The race was action-packed with multiple safety cars and pit stops but the Dutchman stormed through the track to extend his lead in the drivers’ championship.

He flew past his 2021 rival Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of the Grand Prix to send his orange army into a frenzy.

Overwhelmed by his win at home, Verstappen said, “It’s always special to win your home Grand Prix. This year I had to work for it even more. An incredible weekend and I’m really happy we won the Dutch Grand Prix. I’m proud to be Dutch.”

